Paul Boulton - ‘A genuine giant of the game’ - RIP ‘Bomber’

Exmouth Town after their Devon Premier Cup win of 1980. Back Row (left to right) Bob Davis, Bob Kew, Julian Tagg, Dave Lang, Keith Sprague, Paul Boulton, Robbie Hook, Dudley Westlake. Front row (left to right) Graham Mustard, Alan Jackson, Russell Petersen, Dennis Gill, Dave Johns. Picture ETFC Archant

Remembering a giant of lcoal football - Paul ‘Bomber’ Boulton.

Exmouth Town Football Club have released a statement following the news of the passing of one of their former club captain’s.

The statement from the club reads: “It is with sadness that Exmouth Town Football Club have learned of the passing of Paul ‘Bomber’ Boulton.

‘Bomber’ was club captain in the early 1980s and played a huge part in helping to re-establish the club after a number of years in the doldrums. Paul was both a fine players and a truly fantastic clubman. As a club we wish to extend deepest condolences to Paul’s family’

Exmouth Journal’s Steve Birley adds: “This really is such sad news. ‘Bomber’ was someone I came across often in the period of which he was such a ‘giant’ of the game - very much part of a team managed by a very special manager of his own time - Dudley Westlake - that was the envy of many the length and breadth of Devon - and beyond.

“Back in the mid 1980s it was yours truly and a very good friend of mine, Jim Foat, the former Gloucestershire CC cricketer, who launched a sports paper called ‘The Sporting Tribune’ - the fact we got the paper off the ground was very much thanks to the likes of Bomber and the circle of friends he had….. he really was a GIANT of the football world at his level at that time - on and off the pitch; and the best accolade I can give him is that, in as much as Norman ‘bites yer legs’ Hunter passed the day before and he was lauded by football followers at the level he played at - I can say from first hand experience having spent hours talking with England 1966 World Cup winner Alan Ball about the characters that he played with and that Norman Hunter was ‘right up there’ - well the same could be said of ‘Bomber’ Boulton and his time in the game - albeit, as I have already said, at a different level.

“On and off the pitch ‘Bomber’ was someone you could not help looking up to - he was taller than most anyway! But, as much as he was a character on the pitch, he was also an incredibly nice person off it.

Suffice to say that there is little doubt that while its desperately sad for his family and friends that he has passed - that football stadium in the sky now has another real football character to join them - RIP Paul ‘Bomber’ Boulton.”

‘Bomber Boulton’ was part of the Town team that won the Devon Premier Cup in 1980.The squad that lined up for the standard post match ‘cup winning’ picture was made up of Bob Kew, Julian Tagg, Dave Lang, Keith Sprague, Paul Boulton, Robbie Hook, Graham Mustard, Alan Jackson, Russell Petersen, Dennis Gill and Dave Johns along with Dudley Westlake and Bob Davis who were manager and assistant manager. It is the team picture from that 1980 cup win that we head this tribute.