Paramore impresses as Brixington Blues U15s win well

PUBLISHED: 11:56 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 13 October 2019

Oliver Bradley in action for Brixington Blues U15s. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-15s were in great form as they put Feniton to the sword in a one-sided Exeter and District Youth League game that they won 10-0.

Blues began at high tempo and took the lead with a close range finish from Oscar Grunt after an initial fine save by the Fenny goalkeeper to deny Luke Paramore.

The second goal was of similar origin! In a sweeping team move, Reece Alexander, Lewis Ayley and skipper Jake Haggerty were all involved in the build-up prior to a Jack Drew-Cull shot being saved, but only parried to Joel Knot who made no mistake.

Feniton hit back and Blues goalkeeper Russell Bracey made a smart save before, at the other end of the pitch, Paramore was denied again by a good save.

Ethan Hawes, playing a year up as he is an Under-14 player, scored the third goal and a minute later it was four with Paramore the scorer. There was still enough time left before the break for Blues to net twice more with first, Drew-Cull netting and then Zac Brown scored.

After refueling on Jaffa cakes, Blues were soon back on the front foot after the break with a move that began with Makan Coulibaly who found Haggerty and, after a superb first touch from young Hawes, Brown bagged his second.

Number eight came after Knot met a goal kick with a terrific header that was latched onto by Paramore to run on and score. Eight became nine with Alexander, Jayden Marles and Aly Abouelsand, all involved prior to Knot netting his second.

The final goal was a wonderful strike from distance by Oliver Bradley with the assist for goal number 10 down to Blues skipper Haggerty. Luke Paramore was named the Blues Man of the Match.

