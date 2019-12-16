Otterton Reserves win at Bradninch - Picture special

Action from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER Archant

Apicture special on the Otterton Reserves' 5-1 Macron league Division Six win at Bradninch. Pictures by DAVE FLETCHER

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER Action from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER

Otterton Reserves bagged themselves a third win of the Macron Devon and Exeter League season on Saturday, beating hosts Bradninch 5-1 in Mid Devon.

A Dale Evans hat-trick and a Joe Poulten brace saw the Otters to victory.

The win also means that the Otters have completed a quick-fire double over the Mid Devon men for they had previously beaten them a 6-1 win when the sides met at Stantaway on November 16.

It seems that the Otterton second team have a liking for teams in the Mid Devon area for the only other game they have won this season in their Division Six campaign was an October 19 visit to Silverton, which is just three miles from Bradninch, where they won 10-2.

vAction from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER vAction from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER

Saturday's win at Bradninch also marked the halfway point in the Otterton Reserves' league season. They have now played 13 of their 26 league matches and currently sit seventh in the table with 10 points.

Otterton Reserves are in home action this Saturday when they entertain Offwell Rangers at Stantaway (2.30pm)

Our gallery of pictures that accompany this online report were taken by DAVE FLETCHER.

Otterton Reserves action at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER Otterton Reserves action at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER

Action from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER Action from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER