Advanced search

Otterton Reserves win at Bradninch - Picture special

PUBLISHED: 22:58 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 23:02 16 December 2019

Action from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER

Action from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER

Archant

Apicture special on the Otterton Reserves' 5-1 Macron league Division Six win at Bradninch. Pictures by DAVE FLETCHER

Action from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHERAction from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER

Otterton Reserves bagged themselves a third win of the Macron Devon and Exeter League season on Saturday, beating hosts Bradninch 5-1 in Mid Devon.

A Dale Evans hat-trick and a Joe Poulten brace saw the Otters to victory.

The win also means that the Otters have completed a quick-fire double over the Mid Devon men for they had previously beaten them a 6-1 win when the sides met at Stantaway on November 16.

It seems that the Otterton second team have a liking for teams in the Mid Devon area for the only other game they have won this season in their Division Six campaign was an October 19 visit to Silverton, which is just three miles from Bradninch, where they won 10-2.

vAction from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHERvAction from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER

Saturday's win at Bradninch also marked the halfway point in the Otterton Reserves' league season. They have now played 13 of their 26 league matches and currently sit seventh in the table with 10 points.

Otterton Reserves are in home action this Saturday when they entertain Offwell Rangers at Stantaway (2.30pm)

Our gallery of pictures that accompany this online report were taken by DAVE FLETCHER.

Otterton Reserves action at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHEROtterton Reserves action at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER

Action from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHERAction from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER

Action from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHERAction from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Solar farm extension plan backed by town council

The vast solar panel installation site near to the recycling centre. Ref exe 7671-08-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Solar farm extension plan backed by town council

The vast solar panel installation site near to the recycling centre. Ref exe 7671-08-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Otterton Reserves win at Bradninch - Picture special

Action from the Otterton 2nd team 5-1 win at Bradninch. Picture DAVE FLETCHER

Exmouth Town travel to Willand Rovers in the Devon Bowl quarter-finals

Willand Rovers player Adam Hill driving forward watched by the Willand bench (left to right) Manager Russell Jee, Coach Warren Killen and subsitiute, Aidan Moyle, during the siides 3-0 defeat at Winchester City. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Village play area closed as upgrade work begins

Volunteers preparing Knowle's play area for its upgrade. Picture: Matt Healey

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Charity’s Christmas box appeal boosted by rowing club raffle

Tony Crowhurst, Suzanne Isaacs and Don Burley of Exmouth Rowing Club present funds raised via their christmas party to Sandy Tuit and Peter Chalkley of Open Door. Ref exe 50 19TI 6142. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists