Otterton Reserves net 10 in big win at Silverton

East Budleigh were washed out in their bid to get a Macron League game in at Uplowman last Saturday.

The Jays sit third in the Division Two table, but have not played since an October 19 game at University, and their last home outing was on October 12 when they beat Clyst Valley 4-3.

On Saturday (November 19), the Jays are on the road for a league game at a Tedburn St Mary side that will start the day sitting ninth in the table.

Otterton, who have not played since October 19 when they beat Newton St Cyres 3-0 are in Devon Senior Cup action this Saturday when they travel to Tiverton to take on Westexe Park Rangers.

Exmouth Spartans also sat out last weekend and so they will try again this Saturday when they are faced with the long trip to Holsworthy for a Devon Senior Cup tie. Spartans have not played since their win in the last round of the Devon Senior Cup, a 2-1 success at Cranbrook.

Spartans will return to league action a week on Saturday (November 23) when they will hope to play their first league game at home for almost two months!

Exmouth Rovers were one of the few clubs to see action last Saturday when they defeated Lifton 3-2 to set up an Devon Intermediate Cup third round tie against Bradninch. Rovers, who top Division Five of the Macron League, entertain Royal Oak in a league game this Saturday.

East Budleigh Reserves sit third in Division Five and they will try again this Saturday to play a Devon Intermediate Cup tie away at Exeter-based Bishops Blaize.

The Jays' second team have not played since October 19 when they were in action in the last round of the Devon Intermediate Cup, beating Woolacombe and Mortehoe 4-1.

Otterton Reserves were in action last Saturday and they made the most of the game as they scored 10 times in a big win at Silverton. Dale Evans (4), Joe Fuller (3), Jon Holmes (2) and Joseph Craven scored the Otterton goals.

This Saturday (November 16) sees Otterton Reserves entertain Bradninch (2.15pm).