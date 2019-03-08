Otterton impress as they win cup tie against Newton St Cyres

Otterton in their new team kit ahead of their Devon Senior Cup win over Newton St Cyres. Picture OTTERTON FC Archant

Otterton were excellent value for a 3-0 win over Newton St Cyres that saw the Otters move into the next round of the Devon Senior Cup.

The performance and result was certainly befitting of the occasion, one in which Otterton, for the first time, wore their new kit which has been sponsored by the Kings Arms and Circle of Care.

The match had been set to be played in Mid Devon seven days before, but rain caused a postponement and so the fixture was switched, as per County FA rules, to the Stantaway home of Otterton.

In a very even first half of very few chances; Cameron Brown and Ryan Mitchell went closest to breaking the deadlock. However, the Newton glovesman was in fine form ands equal to the best that the Otters could create,

The second half saw Otterton start slowly, but they soon clicked into gear and began to play some of the best football they have played all season and it was no more than thy deserved when the impressive Cameron Brown netted from close range after an initial shot from Chris Swancott had been parried. Shortly after, Brown scored again and that was followed by a couple of outstanding saves by Otterton goalkeeper Josh McLean to deny the visitors a way back into the contest.

The tie was effectively over when, following good work in midfield from Gareth Davies, substitute Corey Miller tucked the ball home.

The clean sheet win was very much down to another terrific collective performance from the Otterton defensive unit of Ryan Neville , Achref Ghanmi, Dale Roberts and Chris Swancott .

The victory means Otterton will visit Westexe in round three with that match taking place next month.

Otterton: Josh McLean, Dale Roberts, Achref Ghanmi, Ryan Neville, Chris Swancott, Mike Simpson, Simon Tuley, Gareth Davies, Matt Lidstone, Ryan Mitchell, Cameron Brown: Subs (all used) Corey Miller, Adam Rolls, Liam Gallagher.

Otterton Reserves went down 8-2 at Offwell Rangers where the two consolation goals were scored by Josh Fuller and Dan Tapp.

This coming Saturday (October 26), Otterton first team travel to Sandford and the second team entertain Winchester.