Otterton chalk up seventh successive league win

Otterton at home to Beer Albion. Ref shsp 35 19TI 9159. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Otterton chalked up a seventh successive Macron League Division Two success as they defeated neighbours East Budleigh 3-1.

The opening quarter of the match saw an even contest with the occasional chance at either end.

The deadlock was broken on 25 minutes when a fine run and cross from Ryan Wright found Ben Yeomans in space at the far post and he tucked the ball away to see Otterton into the lead.

Parity was swiftly restored when a lapse in concentration in the home defence was punished by a clinical finish and, at half-time honours were even at 1-1.

Otterton made a confident start the second half, keeping the ball much better than they had before the break and the increased intensity in their platy was rewarded when the impressive Tom Green created space for himself in a crowded area to turn home a corner from Ryan Wright.

Once back in the lead, Otterton were clearly determined to see the game out and they controlled things through to the final whistle sealing the points with a close-range header from Ryan Wright.

Otterton manager Gary May said: 'It was a good all-round display from the team and I was particularly pleased with response in the second half when the midfield trio of Davies, Simpson and Green took control of the game and made sure we went on to seal three important points.'

Dale Roberts was named Man of the Match for Otterton who, this Saturday (March 21) will have their winning run put to the test as they entertain table-topping Elmore who have won all 13 of their league outings so far this season.

Otterton head into the meeting with Elmore sitting fifth in the table and have games in hand on all the sides above them with the exception of the Mid Devon outfit.

Otterton: Mclean, Roberts, Morey, Tuley, Achref, Davies, Simpson, Green, Brown, Yeomans, Wright. Subs: Marish, Swancott, Price, Gallagher, Page.