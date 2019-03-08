Ortiz hat-trick sees Town Under-13s to win over Pinhoe

Exmouth Town Under-13s were worthy 3-1 winners when they entertained Pinhoe in an Exeter and District Youth league game.

The contest was played in what can best be described as a ‘gale’ that blew throughout, which made any attempts at a ‘normal passing game’ impossible.

However, the Town youngsters made a bright start and might have taken a first minute lead had leading scorer Tyler Cunningham Ortiz not spurned a gilt-edged chance!

Ortiz and teammate Will Lucas were both then denied by the impressive Pinhoe goalkeeper before midfielder Adam Watts broke the deadlock with a trademark ‘rocket’ of a shot that arrowed its way into the top corner of the net from 25 yards – that being the midfielder’s 11th goal of the campaign.

Pinhoe had an immediate chance to level, but Town goalkeeper Mat Burke denied them with a fine save.

The lead was doubled just before the interval with Ortiz latching onto a through-ball before calmly lifting the ball up and over the Pins’ glovesman to send Town into the break with a healthy advantage.

Straight from the re-start the visitors got a goal back with a powerful drive getting the better of Billy Wright, who took over from Burke to keep goal in the second half.

With confidence boosted by the goal, Pinhoe began to take charge and only a number of smart saves from Wright, and some disciplined and determined defending from Brad Upcott, Charlie James, Nial Christensen and Fred Robertson, kept them at arm’s length.

Emily Stewart, Isaac Firth and Joe Atherton were summoned from the bench to play their parts and only a goal line clearance denied Aidinn Alijaj a goal from his well-struck free-kick.

Minutes later Town thought they had regained a two-goal lead when Ortiz broke down the left and crossed for Will Lucas to turn the ball home, but a late flag saw the effort ruled out for off-side.

However, Town were not to be denied a third and it arrived when Sam Quine and Will Lucas combined well on the left, from where Lucas drilled a cross that the Pinhoe glovesman, under pressure from the impressive Scott Boddy ( later named Town Player of the Match), spilled and Ortiz finished what he started, netting his team’s third while also completing his hat-trick to seal the victory.

Pinhoe did have a late chance, but again were denied by a fine save from Wright.

The win lifts Town into fourth spot in the table, a single point behind Colyton.

Town coaches Nick James and Mark Upcott were delighted with what their young charges served up to take the points after a contest played in the most testing of conditions.