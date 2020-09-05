O’Connor, Skinner and Stone at the double in Town Under-12s success in Exeter

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town Under-12s travelled into Exeter on Saturday to face Whipton & Pinhoe.

The Town youngsters travelled with very nearly their full squad.

The opening exchanges saw a ‘tentative’ Town, but, once they found their feet they opened the scoring in the 10th minute with Jenson Skinner the scorer and Kai Macmanus responsible for the assist.

New signing Tom O’Connor doubled the lead, applying a clinical finish to a slick passing move.

Two goals up, Town began to dominate and it was no surprise when young Skinner doubled his tally, netting from close range and that took the Southern Road youngsters into the half-time break with a 3-0 advantage.

Early in the second half O’Connor bagged his second before the home side got a goal back, punishing some poor Town defending at a corner.

George Stone, who worked really hard up front throughout the contest, restored the four goal margin with Macmanus providing the assist.

The home side netted a second, this one a fine goal after a sweeping passing move.

Town wrapped up the scoring with Freddie Fordham picking out Stone who became the third player to register a brace of goals.

Mention must be made of the shift from Cameron Rawlings who was introduced after the break and injected some lively pace into proceedings.

Macmanus bossed the middle third of the pitch and team captain William Esson was a real tower of strength in his defensive roles.