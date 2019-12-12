Advanced search

Neal at the double as Budleigh Under-18s exact sweet revenge on Clyst Valley

PUBLISHED: 11:38 12 December 2019

Budleigh Salterton Under-18s completed a fine weekend for the clubs younger teams as they followed Saturday's superb success for the Under-15s in Exeter with a 3-1 win over Clyst Valley in Sunday's Devon League North Division game at Greenway Lane, writes SpursTom.

The Robins needed to win this local derby to gain revenge for the defeat they suffered when the pair met at Clyst Valley's home in October.

They were given a first half lead when Joe Graham drilled home a pass from Sam Diprose.

Not long afterwards Graham found himself putting on the goalkeeper's gloves following a shoulder injury to Jamie Crossman, which happened when he made an excellent save from a free-kick, and he was subsequently taken off to hospital for some treatment.

The tackles were coming in quick an fast, and from one of these a direct free-kick was awarded to the Robins and Callum Neal stepped up to rifle the ball home.

The visitors pulled a goal back via Noah Northcote, but, the home side restored their two goal advantage from the penalty spot with Callum Neal the scorer after he had been the player fouled.

The 3-1 final score was no more than the young Robins deserved for their fine all-round performance.

Next up for Budleigh is another tough local derby with a trip to Exmouth on Sunday (December 15) with kick-off at Southern Road at 2pm.

