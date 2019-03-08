Advanced search

Muff Town Casuals going from strength to strength

PUBLISHED: 10:43 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 17 November 2019

The Exmouth Town Football Club Muff Town Casuals on one of their 'away game outings'. Picture: MARTIN COOK

The Exmouth Town Football Club Muff Town Casuals on one of their 'away game outings'. Picture: MARTIN COOK

A couple of years ago Duncan Hamilton and a handful of Exmouth Town (ETFC) supporters started up a Facebook group page called Muff Town Casuals (MTC), writes Martin Cook.

It was started to keep the faithful supporters up with information about ETFC and generally, for a bit of fun.

Now, in 2019, It has passed the 200 members and, over the last couple of years this group has not only supported the club through the turnstiles, but worked practically through work on, and around, the ground, helping get games on whilst also raising money for the club and the youth sections gets as well as charities associated with football and the community.

It also keeps exiled supporters up to date with regular information about the goings on at Southern Road.

Over recent years the club has endured its 'ups' and it's 'downs', both on and off the pitch, but through it all one 'constant' has been the presence of MTC who remain as strong and committed as ever and very much supportive of all things Exmouth Town Football Club.

