‘Much improved’ second half show as Budleigh U16s go down at Alphington

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s travelled to Exeter to meet Alphington in an Exeter and District Youth League meeting and they did not recover from conceding two goals in the opening six minutes, eventually suffering a 6-0 defeat, writes SpursTom.

Whatever match plans the young Robins had, they were soon behind, conceding in the very first minute before then shipping goals in the sixth, the 10th and the 13th minutes to trail 4-0!

Jack Ottaway, deputising in the Budleigh goal, had no chance as the Robins’ back line was opened up with ease and Alphington added two more before the break.

To their eternal credit, the young Robins served up a ‘pride restoring’ second half performance. Not only did they deny the home side further goals, but they were denied twice by the frame of the goal, in their efforts to score goals of their own!

Judging from this performance, Alphington must be the most accurate passing unit in the division. The Budleigh youngsters were back in action on Tuesday night in the semi-finals of the Under-16 League Cup (check out www.exmouthjournal.co.uk to see how they got on).