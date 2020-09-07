Morgan nets hat-trick as Brixington Blues Under-10s win at Seaton

Brixington Blues Under-10s travelled to Seaton where they played two matches against the home club.

In their first game, Blues bossed long periods of the first half with Olly Morgan controlling the midfield, Jye Hil spearheading the front line and Rudi Wilkinson a constant threat down the right wing and James Messenger linking well in left sided midfield role.

Blues glovesman Lucas Marles marshalled the back line well and, just in front of him, Ren Woodhall was calm and controlling.

In the second half Jye Hill switched to a midfield berth and this saw the side begin to threaten more down the left and give a better balance to the Blues approach play. Other changes saw Olly Murdoch in a striking spot while, at the back, Ted Neil slotted in well alongside Ren Woodhall in defence.

The deadlock was broken when Rudi Wilkinson curled a sweetly-struck free-kick into a crowded area and the Seaton goalkeeper, who had a fine game, couldn’t keep the ball out of the net.

Victory was sealed when, with eight minutes left, Olly Morgan fed Rudi Wilkinson and, when he crossed into the box, Olly Murdoch first showed great control before drilling the ball home.

For the closing minutes, Blues returned James Messenger to the action to strengthen the midfield and make sure they saw the game out to the tune of a 2-0 success.

Blues took to the pitch for a second time, taking on the other Seaton Under-10 team and again they found the home outfit to be well organised.

However, Blues were quick to stamp their authority on proceedings and it was the outstanding Ollie Morgan who scored a first half hat-trick for Blues. Seaton got one back just before the break, but Blues took a 3-1 lead into half-time.

After the break, the home side got onto the front foot, but were dealt with confidently by defenders Ren Woodhall and Lucas Marles to such a degree that goalkeeper Oliver Murdoch was rarely troubled.

Further up the pitch, Ted Neil and Rudi Wilkinson battled well down the wing creating a number of opportunities. Blues did add two goals late on with the scorers being Jye Hill and team captain James Messenger to complete an excellent morning’s work.