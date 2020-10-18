Morgan and Cockman impress for Budleigh U14s

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-14s came up against a powerful Avishayes Combe side that won a one-sided contest 12-0, writes SpursTom.

The home side had gone into the game having won their first three games this season, scoring no fewer than 33 goals and conceding just three.

Despite the final score, the young Robins contributed plenty to the match and, for the opening 15 minutes it was all tightly contested.

For Budleigh, Samuel Briggs was getting on the ball and keeping the game flowing, whilst Lee Blake was breaking up the hosts play.

In addition for an enterprising Robins’ Fin Shipton looked lively down the left and he carried a threat from first whistle to last.

However, once the home side got a measure of control they laid siege to the Robin’s goal.

Budleigh resisted well with Morgan Hooper working hard and, ultimately, richly deserving his Man of the Match award.

Behind young Hooper, Budleigh goalkeeper Joe Cockman pulled off a string of fine saves which certainly helped keep the score down!

The young Robins can hold their heads high. They are clearly still gelling as a squad and this was only their second competitive game having been put together prior to the start of the season.