Mohammedi scores four in big Brixington Blues U12s cup win

Goal! Archant

Brixington Blues Under-12s powered their way into the last four of the Exeter and District Youth League Plate competition thanks to an 8-0 win over Sidmouth Raiders.

Blues made a lightning-quick start and took a sixth minute lead with Evan Slater providing the assist for a clinical finish from Rohullah Mohammedi.

Just three minutes later, Finley Elvin made it two and, then, after a fine save from Blues' goalkeeper Coby Smith, a sweeping move ended with a Brodie Frazer shot being well saved by the Sidmouth glovesman.

Mohammedi scored twice more before the break to complete a first half hat-trick with the assists for goals three and four in the half down to Rory MacDonald and Slater respectively. It was not until 15 minutes of second-half football had been played before the next goal arrived, and this time young Mohammedi was the provider with Slater the goal scorer to make it 5-0. Goal number six owed as much to the approach play from MacDonald as to the terrific finish from Frazer and then Woodhall and Elvin combined to create the opportunity that Mohammedi took with aplomb to net his fourth of the game. The final goal was created - and scored - by Slater to seal a highly competent all-round team success for the Blues who now have a cup semi-final to look forward to.