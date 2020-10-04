Mohammedi scores four as Brixington Blues U13s see off Axminster Town

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Brixington Blues Under-13s were 8-1 winners when they took on Axminster Town in an Exeter & District Youth League fixture.

Despite testing weather conditions, both teams began confidently and the opening goal came in the fourth minute an Owen Bailey corner reaching Alex Haggerty who laid it off for Evan Slater to net.

Axminster Town hit back, but found Blues’ defenders Eden Woodhall, Rory MacDonald, Fraser Hossack and Alfie Hurst were equal to whatever was thrown their way.

Billy McBryan and Finley Elvin combined well to draw a fine saw from the goalkeeper before a Bailey header sent Rohullah Mohammedi clear to make it 2-0.

Just before the break, Blues goalkeeper, Harry Meaden, new to the team this season, made a superb one-on-one save.

There was still time in the half for a move involving Haggerty, Finley Tucker, Slater and Connor Yabsley ended with Mohammedi netting his second to send Blues in with a 3-0 advantage.

Early in the second half Brodie Frazer was denied by the opposition goalkeeper before Tucker crossed fro Mohammedi to complete his hat-trick.

A Slater free-kick was turned home by Tucker to make it 5-0 before Haggerty struck a superb long-range shot to make it 6-0.

Mohammedi then scored his fourth before a terrific strike from Slater made it 8-0. A battling Axminster outfit had the final say with the games ninth and final goal, but there was no denying that Blues had served up a thoroughly powerful all-round show.

Blues manager Shaun Slater and coach Dave Haggerty were delighted with what their side had produced and highlighted how pleasing it was that the new signings have fitted in so smoothly.

The Blues’ Man of the Match award went to the whole team.