Mitchell stars as Otterton complete superb comeback in opening day success

Otterton 1st team line up before launching a new Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign with a thrilling 5-4 win over Teignmouth. Picture: JASON SEDGEMORE Archant

Otterton began the new Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign in style as they won a thrilling encounter with Teignmouth 5-4, coming back from 4-2 down to bank the points.

The Otters made a nervy start to the game and were quickly two goals down!

An early change saw Lee Mitchell introduced from the bench and, in a tactical switch, he took up a forward role while Ryan Wright moved back to right back and almost instantly the tide started to turn.

The Otters halved the deficit before the break with a header from Jamie Cardwell.

It was a much more fluent Otterton that began the second half, but again they shipped an early goal to trail 3-1.

Mitchell fired them back into contention, but the Teigns’ two-goal advantage was swiftly restored with a shot from the halfway line!

With 70 minutes on the clock, the comeback began with Dale Roberts whipping in a free-kick that evaded everybody, including the Teigns glovesman before nestling in the back of the net.

With five minutes remaining, Otterton won another free-kick and this time Cameron Brown stepped forward to rifle the ball into the top corner to make it 4-4!

The closing stages were played at a frenetic pace with chances coming at both ends of the pitch.

However, the decisive final moment came with a Ryan Mitchell goal that was greeted with great excitement by a good turnout at Stantaway.

After the game, the Man of the Match award, sponsored by Pizza Buona, was presented to Lee Mitchell.

Otterton are back in action on Saturday (September 26) with an away game at Dunkeswell Rovers.