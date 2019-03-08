Missed chances cost Town thirds in draw at Bradninch

Action from the Exmouth Town third team's 1-1 draw at Bradninch in a Macron League Division Eight encounter. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

For only the second time in eight Macron League Division Eight outings, Town thirds failed to bank all three points when thy were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom of the table Bradninch Reserves.

Town made a good start, but Bradninch did fashion the best chance of the early exchanges - albeit one gifted by a Town mistake, but goalkeeper Ben Vine made a fine save.

Soon after a terrific through-ball released Harry Dunn and, when his fierce shot was parried by the home glovesman, Town striker Leigh Collett rifled the ball home. It ought to have been two on 20 minutes, but Mat Peligry, who fashioned himself a clear sight of goal after a brilliant run, could not match his approach work with a finish. Bradninch did create one more good first half opportunity, but again Vine was equal to it. Just before the break right back Mat Bolt played in Peligry who lifted the ball over the out-rushing goalkeeper, but the crossbar came to the glovesman's rescue.

Right on the stroke of half-time a speculative shot from distance saw the home side draw level.

After the beak Town dominated and did have the ball in the net only for the 'goal' to be chalked off for off-side and then winger Dylan Lascelles looked to have been hauled down in the area only for the match official to turn down vociferous appeals for a penalty.

In he final minute Town could have, indeed should have, won the game but, after a superb passing move, Collett fired the ball wide.

