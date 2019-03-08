Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Missed chances come back to haunt Budleigh – again!

PUBLISHED: 13:10 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 23 April 2019

Budleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2915. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2915. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Budleigh Salterton completed their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division home campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Sidmouth Town in their Good Friday meeting at Greenway Lane, writes Alan Beer.

Budleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2898. Picture: Terry IfeBudleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2898. Picture: Terry Ife

In a season that has so often seen the Robins come out of contest with nothing the outcome of this contest was another to store under the 'what might have been' category.

The early exchanges were end-to-end, but Budleigh, if anything, created the better chances with Johnny Hitchcock, George Pannell and Matt Ansell, all came close to opening the score.

Much of the impressive build-up play for the Robins was orchestrated by Si Withers from his central midfield berth.

On the stroke of half-time Budleigh fashioned the best chance of the first 45 minutes, but, after George Pannell had cut in and laid the ball off to Hitchcock, the Budleigh striker shot wide of the target.

Budleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2888. Picture: Terry IfeBudleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2888. Picture: Terry Ife

Five minutes into the second half, Budleigh were made to pay for not taking their first half chances, with Sidmouth Town taking the lead when the ball fell kindly in the area to Ben Miller and he made no mistake from close range.

With just over 20 minute remaining parity was restored and it came courtesy of an own-goal from the unfortunate Jack Hatswell, who could nothing about it when an attempted clearance by one his team mates cannoned off him and past the bemused Town goalkeeper! Budleigh goalkeeper Alan Doble made a fine save to deny the visitors the lead once more before, with 10 minutes left, Budleigh's defence made a hash of attempting to clear the ball and young Miller nipped in for his second goal, one that ultimately decided a close contest.

It was almost befitting of the sort of season the Robins', and their supporters have had this time round that, post match, much of the talk was about home 'missed chances'.

The final game of the league season is this coming Saturday (April 27) with Budleigh visiting Waldon Athletic (3pm).

Budleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2868. Picture: Terry IfeBudleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2868. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2862. Picture: Terry IfeBudleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2862. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2857. Picture: Terry IfeBudleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2857. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Man airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Police appeal for infomation after man was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Google/Sarah Howells

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Revealed - what can we expect from the new watersports centre

The new Exmouth Watersports Centre. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Claire Wright responds to Sir Hugo Swire’s ‘political games’ claim over Brexit

Claire Wright is standing for elections in the Otter Valley.

Most Read

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Man airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Police appeal for infomation after man was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Google/Sarah Howells

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Revealed - what can we expect from the new watersports centre

The new Exmouth Watersports Centre. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Claire Wright responds to Sir Hugo Swire’s ‘political games’ claim over Brexit

Claire Wright is standing for elections in the Otter Valley.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Harris nets as Town Reserves bag terrific point at title-chasing Newtown

Exmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1883. Picture: Terry Ife

Missed chances come back to haunt Budleigh – again!

Budleigh at home to Sidmouth Town. Ref exsp 17 19TI 2915. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira’s indoor bowlers bring another season to a close

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Warning over ‘freshly discarded’ cigarette butts on Woodbury Common two years after major blaze

Two years after a major blaze ripped through part of Woodbury Common, fire fighters are warning people to put out their cigarettes and put them in the bin. Picture:Sidmouth Fire Station/Lyndon Mason

Wiscombe Park all set for big weekend of action

Kevin Frost, from Crediton, takes his KMD 004 through Wis Corner and the Mid Devon driver will be iN action at Wiscombe over the fnal weekend of April. Picture WISCOMBE PARK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists