Miller nets as Budleigh U18s have winning start ended by Clyst Valley

Goal! Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-18s went down 5-1 when they met struggling Clyst Valley in a Devon League meeting, writes SpursTom.

Playing in what is their only scheduled October fixture of the season, the defeat brings to an end the Robins' perfect start to the current season.

The Robins, who started the contest with a couple of debutants in the side, took the lead through Matthew Miller, but were rocked by two penalty decisions that ended with Clyst Valley tucking away both to take the lead. Thereafter it was not the best of performances from the Robins and they shipped three more goals to end well beaten.

The next action for Budleigh is a local derby game when they host Ottery St Mary on Sunday, November 3.