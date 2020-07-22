Midfielder Mat Peligry is crowned Exmouth Town third team Players’ Player of the Year

Mat Peligry receives the Exmouth Town third team Players' Player of the Year award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture: ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town 3rds found a novel way to make sure that their annual end-of-season awards took place.

Jordan Horne receives the Town third team Clubman of the Year award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture: EXMOUTH TOWN FC Jordan Horne receives the Town third team Clubman of the Year award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture: EXMOUTH TOWN FC

They held a breakfast presentation at the club’s Southern Road home.

Prior to the event taking place members of the Exmouth Town Mufftown Casual got to work in the clubhouse to ensure that all the Coronavirus pandemic guide lines regarding social distancing would be observed at the early morning gathering.

In terms of the awards, centre back Jordan Horne, who played more games that anyone else in the team during the 2019/20 season that was cut short owing to the pandemic, was named Clubman of the Year.

Rob Chidgey was honoured after he ended the season as the teams leading scorer and the Players Player of the Year award was presented to skilful midfielder Mat Peligry.

Exmouth Town third team player Kev Pitt receives the Managers award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture ETFC Exmouth Town third team player Kev Pitt receives the Managers award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture ETFC

The award of Manager’s Player of the Year was presented to Kevin Pitt who had a superb season and was only denied the leading scorer tag by a single goal!

Town thirds boss Shaune Cox said: “Overall I have to be very pleased with the teams general performances across the season. I do firmly believe that, had the campaign not been cut short by the pandemic, then we would have gone on to secure a top three finish.”

Town thirds certainly ended their season in some style. Indeed, the were the last Town team to plat at Southern Road when they defeated Tedburn St Mary Reserves 8-1 just days before the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions came into play.

Exmouth Town third team lading scorer Rob Chidgey with team boss Shaune Cox. Picture; ETFC Exmouth Town third team lading scorer Rob Chidgey with team boss Shaune Cox. Picture; ETFC