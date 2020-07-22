Advanced search

Midfielder Mat Peligry is crowned Exmouth Town third team Players’ Player of the Year

PUBLISHED: 12:57 22 July 2020

Mat Peligry receives the Exmouth Town third team Players' Player of the Year award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture: ETFC

Mat Peligry receives the Exmouth Town third team Players' Player of the Year award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture: ETFC

Archant

Exmouth Town 3rds found a novel way to make sure that their annual end-of-season awards took place.

Jordan Horne receives the Town third team Clubman of the Year award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture: EXMOUTH TOWN FCJordan Horne receives the Town third team Clubman of the Year award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture: EXMOUTH TOWN FC

They held a breakfast presentation at the club’s Southern Road home.

Prior to the event taking place members of the Exmouth Town Mufftown Casual got to work in the clubhouse to ensure that all the Coronavirus pandemic guide lines regarding social distancing would be observed at the early morning gathering.

In terms of the awards, centre back Jordan Horne, who played more games that anyone else in the team during the 2019/20 season that was cut short owing to the pandemic, was named Clubman of the Year.

Rob Chidgey was honoured after he ended the season as the teams leading scorer and the Players Player of the Year award was presented to skilful midfielder Mat Peligry.

Exmouth Town third team player Kev Pitt receives the Managers award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture ETFCExmouth Town third team player Kev Pitt receives the Managers award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture ETFC

The award of Manager’s Player of the Year was presented to Kevin Pitt who had a superb season and was only denied the leading scorer tag by a single goal!

Town thirds boss Shaune Cox said: “Overall I have to be very pleased with the teams general performances across the season. I do firmly believe that, had the campaign not been cut short by the pandemic, then we would have gone on to secure a top three finish.”

Town thirds certainly ended their season in some style. Indeed, the were the last Town team to plat at Southern Road when they defeated Tedburn St Mary Reserves 8-1 just days before the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions came into play.

Exmouth Town third team lading scorer Rob Chidgey with team boss Shaune Cox. Picture; ETFCExmouth Town third team lading scorer Rob Chidgey with team boss Shaune Cox. Picture; ETFC

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Working party launched in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

Cllr Penny Lewis is party of a five-councillot panel to look at high street safety. Picture: Penny Lewis/Google

Entertainer takes to estuary to lift lockdown spirits

Rob Pudner performed his usual show on a paddleboard. Picture: Rob Pudner

New mayor appointed in Budleigh

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South West

The UK Government is encouraging everyone to have a safe summer of fun Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Working party launched in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

Cllr Penny Lewis is party of a five-councillot panel to look at high street safety. Picture: Penny Lewis/Google

Entertainer takes to estuary to lift lockdown spirits

Rob Pudner performed his usual show on a paddleboard. Picture: Rob Pudner

New mayor appointed in Budleigh

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South West

The UK Government is encouraging everyone to have a safe summer of fun Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Midfielder Mat Peligry is crowned Exmouth Town third team Players’ Player of the Year

Mat Peligry receives the Exmouth Town third team Players' Player of the Year award from team boss Shaune Cox. Picture: ETFC

Withycombe running their annual awards over two weekends

Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9166 Picture: Terry Ife

Can you help reunited Lilliee with beloved budgie Aussie?

12-year-old Lilliee Vandenberg with her 'baby boy' Aussie. Picture: Angelique Vandenberg

Exmouth crews called out the tackle fridge fire

Firefighters tackle a fridge fire in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Budleigh charity shop plea for volunteers

Budleigh's Children's Hospice South West shop. Picture: CHSW