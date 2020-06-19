Mid June local sport in recent years

Action from the Exe Sailing Cllub Archant

Taking a look back at mid-June local sporting action in recent years

All the winners together from the ladies championships at East Devon Golf Cl;ub All the winners together from the ladies championships at East Devon Golf Cl;ub

Sport seems to be slowly returning to the ‘new norm’, albeit under the strict guidelines laid down by government in light of the on-going Coronaviarus pandemic.

However, not all sports are yet back to anything like a normal situation with, on a local basis, cricketers and footballers still kicking their heels.

Granted, this time of year it’s the football ‘close season’, but, given its now mid-June, footballers would be eyeing up a return to pre-season training in less than two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile the 2020 cricket season, which would have reached the halfway stage of the Devon League campaign on Saturday week (June 27), there remains no start date and many a cricketer has now consigned their whites and bags to the garden shed for another year!

Bowls Phear Park John Robins (John Tucker Trophy winner), Mike Pope Competition organiser and Bob Smith (runner up) Bowls Phear Park John Robins (John Tucker Trophy winner), Mike Pope Competition organiser and Bob Smith (runner up)

This coming weekend is traditionally the middle weekend of the year and so we have taken a look back at recent years and what has been going on locally at this time of year.

Here is our compilation of pictures taken at local sporting events in bygone years.

Exmouth Snooker League champions East Budleigh (left to right) Leo Dolling, Mark Auton, Kev Luxton, President John Anderson. Exmouth Snooker League champions East Budleigh (left to right) Leo Dolling, Mark Auton, Kev Luxton, President John Anderson.

Taffy Pearce with a smooth hound Taffy Pearce with a smooth hound

A rosette winner at the Exe Equestrian Open day meeting A rosette winner at the Exe Equestrian Open day meeting

Exmouth Harriers Tom Merson and Berihu Hadera on the podium after the Torbay half marathon Exmouth Harriers Tom Merson and Berihu Hadera on the podium after the Torbay half marathon