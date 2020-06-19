Mid June local sport in recent years
PUBLISHED: 10:46 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 19 June 2020
Taking a look back at mid-June local sporting action in recent years
Sport seems to be slowly returning to the ‘new norm’, albeit under the strict guidelines laid down by government in light of the on-going Coronaviarus pandemic.
However, not all sports are yet back to anything like a normal situation with, on a local basis, cricketers and footballers still kicking their heels.
Granted, this time of year it’s the football ‘close season’, but, given its now mid-June, footballers would be eyeing up a return to pre-season training in less than two weeks’ time.
Meanwhile the 2020 cricket season, which would have reached the halfway stage of the Devon League campaign on Saturday week (June 27), there remains no start date and many a cricketer has now consigned their whites and bags to the garden shed for another year!
This coming weekend is traditionally the middle weekend of the year and so we have taken a look back at recent years and what has been going on locally at this time of year.
Here is our compilation of pictures taken at local sporting events in bygone years.
