Advanced search

Meeting being held for Step Five and Six League clubs to look at how football can return at local level

PUBLISHED: 10:46 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 19 June 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Today (Friday) the Football Association are meeting with Step Five and Step Six Leagues (this involves the likes of Exmouth Town, Sidmouth Town, Axminster Town and Honiton Town) to discuss the return of football.

Prior to the meeting there has been plenty of debate about how club officials, managers, players and supporters of clubs playing in both Step Five and Six with some of the best research completed by Ian Nockholds, presenter of the

@TSWesternLeague podcast.

Ian’s research is well worth a read and a visit to https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/you-can-take-our-temperature-youll-never-tea-hut-ian-nockolds/?published=t

Will let you read his completed research.

What does seem apparent is that there are many conditions under which people would not be happy about returning with one of the main ones being the dressing rooms.

Indeed, 44 per cent of folk who responded to the survey would not agree to football returning if it meant that changing rooms had to be closed and players pitched up at matches in kit ready to play.

Another very interesting fadt to come from the article was just how valued the ‘tea hut’ is at our football grounds.

You can read Ian’s superbly presented article at https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/you-can-take-our-temperature-youll-never-tea-hut-ian-nockolds/?published=t

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Luxury cruise liners spotted near Exmouth

Cruise ships on the sea, seen from Shelly Beach, Exnouth on Sunday 14th June 2020, when looking towards Dawlish Warren Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Shipshape offering socially distanced school uniform service after shop expansion

Shipshape in Alibion Hill Exmouth is undergoing an expansion. Picture: Jo Killoran

Mystery Exmouth rose planter is revealed

George Kent, the mystery rose planter in Exmouth. Picture: Marion Drew

Oil spillage causing slow traffic in Exmouth

Police slow sign

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning issued for Devon

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Most Read

Luxury cruise liners spotted near Exmouth

Cruise ships on the sea, seen from Shelly Beach, Exnouth on Sunday 14th June 2020, when looking towards Dawlish Warren Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Shipshape offering socially distanced school uniform service after shop expansion

Shipshape in Alibion Hill Exmouth is undergoing an expansion. Picture: Jo Killoran

Mystery Exmouth rose planter is revealed

George Kent, the mystery rose planter in Exmouth. Picture: Marion Drew

Oil spillage causing slow traffic in Exmouth

Police slow sign

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning issued for Devon

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira bowlers enjoying excellent conditions

Madeira bowlers Dave Moody and Danny Doran in action. Picture: JUDE LATTA

Non-League football and a possible return date - latest news

East Devon skateparks to remain closed

Exmouth's skatepark.

There’s a new bar in Exmouth – builder creates eco pub in his back garden

The Lock Inn created by Exmouth builder Peter Sheridan. Picture: Peter Sheridan

Budleigh library staff set to return to work following lockdown

Budleigh Salterton Library.
Drive 24