Meeting being held for Step Five and Six League clubs to look at how football can return at local level

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Today (Friday) the Football Association are meeting with Step Five and Step Six Leagues (this involves the likes of Exmouth Town, Sidmouth Town, Axminster Town and Honiton Town) to discuss the return of football.

Prior to the meeting there has been plenty of debate about how club officials, managers, players and supporters of clubs playing in both Step Five and Six with some of the best research completed by Ian Nockholds, presenter of the @TSWesternLeague podcast.

@TSWesternLeague podcast.

What does seem apparent is that there are many conditions under which people would not be happy about returning with one of the main ones being the dressing rooms.

Indeed, 44 per cent of folk who responded to the survey would not agree to football returning if it meant that changing rooms had to be closed and players pitched up at matches in kit ready to play.

Another very interesting fadt to come from the article was just how valued the ‘tea hut’ is at our football grounds.

