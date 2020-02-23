Advanced search

McManus, Skinner and Esson at the double in Lympstone Lions U11 Plate victory

PUBLISHED: 19:56 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:56 23 February 2020

Lympstone Lions who won through to a second successive Exeter & District Youth League semi-final with a 7-0 win over Twyfiord Spartans. Picture: EMMA SKINNER

Lympstone Lions who won through to a second successive Exeter & District Youth League semi-final with a 7-0 win over Twyfiord Spartans. Picture: EMMA SKINNER

Archant

Lympstone Lions Under-11s powered their way into the semi-finals of the Exeter & District Youth League Plate competition with a superb all-round team performance that saw them defeat Twyford Spartans 7-0.

Lions made a confident start and it was no surprise when they took a fifth minute lead thanks to a clinical finish from Kai Macmanus. The lead was soon doubled with leading scorer William Esson netting and then, after the Twyford goalkeeper had made a couple of excellent saves, Cameron Rawlings made it 3-0.

Lions continued to dominate and it was no more than they deserved when Jenson Skinner struck to see the team into the break with a handsome four goal advantage.

With the game seemingly won, Lympstone coaches Skinner and Macmanus were able to switch things around. Ruben Lodge took over from Caleb Howard while Jake Gibbs-Clarke replaced Jack Nicks at left back and Will Esson moved from his usual wing raiding berth to play at centre back with the fleet-footed Dillon Bowes given winger duties.

The second half saw more Lions dominance and, after yet more superb saves from the Twyford glovesman - and, it must be said, some shocking misses the Lions' players, McManus netted his second and then Skinner scored his second to make it 6-0.

With the clock ticking down, Nicks and Howard re-joined the action for the hardworking Bowes and the very impressive Arthur Montague (AM6), who was outstanding at right back.

Esson, who looked very comfortable with his central defensive duties completed the scoring with a wonderful 20-yard free-kick.

It was a rare quiet day for Lympstone goal keeper Bill Geis who has, to date, had a terrific campaign.

As for the Plate semi-final, Lympstone Lions will have to travel to North Tawton where a win will return them to the final they reached at Tiverton a year ago when they lifted the trophy!

Most Read

A 100-year-old family business has closed its doors amid fears for the future of town centre businesses

Richard Bailey and his sister Mary Wakefield in Baileys Outfitters. Ref exe 08 20TI 8444. Picture: Terry Ife

Missing Exmouth teenager found

Police

Former Baileys shop set to be transformed into two new retail units

Baileys Outfitters. Ref exe 08 20TI 8450. Picture: Terry Ife

Lympstone restaurant reveals expansion plans

The Saddlers in Lympstone Ref exe 08 20TI 8883 Picture: Terry Ife

Revealed – locations of four new water refilling stations

Water bottle refilling. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

A 100-year-old family business has closed its doors amid fears for the future of town centre businesses

Richard Bailey and his sister Mary Wakefield in Baileys Outfitters. Ref exe 08 20TI 8444. Picture: Terry Ife

Missing Exmouth teenager found

Police

Former Baileys shop set to be transformed into two new retail units

Baileys Outfitters. Ref exe 08 20TI 8450. Picture: Terry Ife

Lympstone restaurant reveals expansion plans

The Saddlers in Lympstone Ref exe 08 20TI 8883 Picture: Terry Ife

Revealed – locations of four new water refilling stations

Water bottle refilling. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

McManus, Skinner and Esson at the double in Lympstone Lions U11 Plate victory

Lympstone Lions who won through to a second successive Exeter & District Youth League semi-final with a 7-0 win over Twyfiord Spartans. Picture: EMMA SKINNER

Denny at the double with assists in Town clean sheet home win over Wellington

Jamie Richards receives the Man of the Match award after his performance in the Exmouth Town 2-0 win over Wellington. Handing over the award is club president Jon Dibsdall and also in the pitcure is first team physio Bob Chard. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Jeffery Archer’s ‘best’ play hits the stage at The Blackmore Theatre

A scene from Exmouth Players production of Beyond Reasonable Doubt. Picture: Exmouth Players

Exmouth midwife and her cousin take on marathon challenge for pre-eclampsia charity

Laura and Fraser in Neonatal Unit. Picture: Laura Doolan

Exmouth Town net clean sheet win / Withy into Devon RFU Cup final - Saturday’s sporting round-up

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK
Drive 24