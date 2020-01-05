Advanced search

McGuinness at the double as Exmouth Town U16s net six on visit to Exeter

PUBLISHED: 11:55 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 05 January 2020

Action from the Exmouth Town Under-16s 6-0 win at Exeter Panthers. Picture: DREW WORTHINGTON

Action from the Exmouth Town Under-16s 6-0 win at Exeter Panthers. Picture: DREW WORTHINGTON

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-16s made an emphatic start to 2020 with a 6-0 win over hosts

Action from the Exmouth Town Under-16s 6-0 win at Exeter Panthers. Picture: DREW WORTHINGTONAction from the Exmouth Town Under-16s 6-0 win at Exeter Panthers. Picture: DREW WORTHINGTON

Exeter Panthers in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting.

In a flying start, Ethan Beverley was denied by an upright before a Thomas King corner was headed home by centre back Brad Worthington.

The second goal was a superbly struck free-kick from 30-yards by Tom Garland.

After the break, Town made it three when Harry Bennett tapped the ball home from close range.

Striker Paddy McGuinness then took centre stage, scoring a quick-fire brace before Charlie Skinner capped another fine performance to score the sixth.

The win means that Town continue to sit second in the Division One table.

Most Read

Man banned from Exmouth after writing rude messages to neighbour on his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Car locks drilled and windows smashed in Woodbury Common car park raids

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

New office block included in fresh plans for vacant Salterton Road site

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Iron gates stolen from Woodbury Salterton farm

Police.

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man banned from Exmouth after writing rude messages to neighbour on his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Car locks drilled and windows smashed in Woodbury Common car park raids

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

New office block included in fresh plans for vacant Salterton Road site

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Iron gates stolen from Woodbury Salterton farm

Police.

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brixington Blues Under-7s net superb double sponsorship

Brixington Blues U7s who have received some splendid, and much appreciated, sponsorship from The Point Bar & Grill on Exmouth Marina, who have supplied the match kit and Geo Consulting Engineering Ltd, who have supplied coats and hats. Picture: EDWARD WRIGHT

McGuinness at the double as Exmouth Town U16s net six on visit to Exeter

Action from the Exmouth Town Under-16s 6-0 win at Exeter Panthers. Picture: DREW WORTHINGTON

East Devon MP Simon Jupp looks ahead to 2020

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Saturday football and rugby round-up: Exmouth Town, Budleigh and Withycombe all win - Cockles suffer away defeat

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Saturday action for local football and rugby teams

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists