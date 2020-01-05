McGuinness at the double as Exmouth Town U16s net six on visit to Exeter

Action from the Exmouth Town Under-16s 6-0 win at Exeter Panthers. Picture: DREW WORTHINGTON Archant

Exmouth Town Under-16s made an emphatic start to 2020 with a 6-0 win over hosts

Exeter Panthers in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting.

In a flying start, Ethan Beverley was denied by an upright before a Thomas King corner was headed home by centre back Brad Worthington.

The second goal was a superbly struck free-kick from 30-yards by Tom Garland.

After the break, Town made it three when Harry Bennett tapped the ball home from close range.

Striker Paddy McGuinness then took centre stage, scoring a quick-fire brace before Charlie Skinner capped another fine performance to score the sixth.

The win means that Town continue to sit second in the Division One table.