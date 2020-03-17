Advanced search

McBryan stars as Brixington Blues U14s cruise to success over Crediton

PUBLISHED: 11:10 17 March 2020

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-14s meeting with Crediton. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-14s meeting with Crediton. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

Brixington Blues Under-14s were 6-0 when they entertained Crediton Youth in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting.

Starting with a good tempo to their game in their preferred 3-5-2 formation, Blues opened the scoring in the fourth minute when a superb ball from Connor McCann picked out the run of Harry Williams through the centre and, when William’s chest control fell kindly into the path of Jack McBryan, he rifled the ball home with his trusty left foot!

Williams then saw an effort hit the frame of the goal before the lively McBryan struck another sweet shot to double his tally.

Just before the break, scorer turned provider as McBryan’s corner was turned home at the second time of asking by Fin McDonald.

Early in the second half, Fin Clifford picked out the overlapping run of Harry Dobrijevic who ran on before delivering a superb cross that was headed home by Callum Smith to make it 4-0.

Luke Ewing then put his name on the score sheet, guiding a McBryan free-kick into the net.

With five minutes remaining Alex Quaife completed the scoring with a powerful shot after being played in by Clifford.

In what was an all-round most encouraging performance, Blues showed great composure in possession and created lots of goal opportunities.

At the other end of the pitch, the defensive unit was as disciplined as ever to see the side to a deserved clean sheer.

Jack McBryan scooped the player of the week trophy from stiff opposition; his early brace and a couple of assists were just enough to pip the award.

