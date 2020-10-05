McBryan nets with superb striker as Brixington Blues U15s win well at Ottery St Mary

Brixington Blues U15s capitalised on their pre-season promise with a 4-1 victory against a strong Ottery side.

Action from the Brixington Blues meeting with Ottery St Mary in an Exeter & District Youth League Under-15 fixture. Picture: TREVOR HORNE Action from the Brixington Blues meeting with Ottery St Mary in an Exeter & District Youth League Under-15 fixture. Picture: TREVOR HORNE

In the third match of a run against tough opposition, a spirited performance saw the Blues to success in some testing conditions at Ottery St Mary.

In a match which was more competitive than the score line might suggest the Blues ability to capitalise on their chances and defend against pressure saw them to the win.

It was clear from early on that Brixington team’s plan was to press, attack and take the game to the home side.

Blues made good use of the slope in the first half. Callum Smith looked sharp after returning from injury, his intelligent distribution and deft touch in midfield gave the Blues attacking options.

Luke Ewing put in his usual energetic shift to link well with Brad Higham and control the centre ground. With Will Lavis and Lewis Tose always dangerous out wide, the chances soon came.

Tyler Cunningham looked sharp all game and was first to seize onto a loose ball in the box and fire home from close range to make it 1-0,

It was soon 2-0 with Jack McBryan hitting a ‘screamer’ from fully 25-yards that flew past the keeper and into the net.

As the half came to an end Ottery rallied and played themselves back into the game with a strike from out wide which looped high into the net.

The second half saw a fired-up home side making good use of the slope, keeping the Blues back line busy.

Captain Fin Macdonald was immense all game.

Defenders Bradley Cameron, Cameron Horne and Harry Dobrijevic battled hard all game to repel the attacks.

Chances in the second half for Blues were rare, but Fin Clifford seized on a defensive block to drill the ball home and make it 3-1.

With the home side’s frustrations starting to tell Tyler Cunningham was quickest to the ball once again to hit a fourth and complete the scoring.

