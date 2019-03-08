Marles stars as Brixington Blues Under-15s power on in League Cup

Brixington Blues Under-15 skipper Jake Haggerty in action. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues beat the weather and Central City to reach the third round of the Exeter & District Youth League Under-15 KO Cup after a 10-2 success.

Just getting the game played was an achievement on a third successive soggy Saturday, but Blues were swiftly into their stride playing with high tempo and real purpose.

However, conditions made life difficult and it took Blues a full 18 minutes before they finally got themselves in front.

It was Makan Coulibaly who first won the ball and then beat a defender before firing a shot that the Central goalkeeper could only push back out to the Blues player, who thumped it home.

Zac Brown then provided the assist for Joel Knot to double the lead.

With a two-goal advantage, Blues began to play with confidence and the third goal owed much to the midfield inventiveness of skipper Jake Haggerty and Jack Drew-Cull and, when the ball was moved from Coulibaly to Oliver Bradley and then Oscar Grunt, the latter rolled it into the path of Drew-Cull, who rifled it home.

Central hit back and drew a fine save from Blues goalkeeper Russ Bracey before a move launched by Jayden Marles ended with Knott netting his second to make it 4-0.

The final goal of the first half was a terrific team goal! Central were on the front foot, but were denied by the combined efforts of Reece Alexander and Haydon Simpson and, when the ball was worked into the feet of Lewis Ayley, he took it past an opposition player who laid it off for Luke Paramore to send a powerful shot into the top corner of the net.

The second half began with the weather not improving and the playing surface cutting up to such a degree that simple passes were hard to complete.

However, Blues battled on and some Knott power set up Grunt to score to make it 6-0.

The Exeter-based side hit back with a brace of goals of their own before Ali Aboueslsaad forced the Central glovesman into an error that resulted in Aboueslsaad being able to slip the ball sideways to Coulibaly to make it 7-2.

From the re-start the ball was won back by Blues and young Cloulibaly ran through the opposition ranks to complete his hat-trick. Blues were not finished and Paramore scored his second to make it 9-2 before a Haggerty corner was headed home by Drew-Cull to complete the scoring.

The Blues Man of the Match award went to Jayden Marles.