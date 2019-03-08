Advanced search

Maier at the double in Exmouth United U13 win

PUBLISHED: 14:16 25 April 2019

Exmouth United Under-13s continued their winning run with a fine 4-0 Easter Saturday success over Exeter-based outfit Central.

United started well and, in the early exchanges Luca Brind sent in a teasing cross before drilling the ball just wide of the target and Jack Macdonald-Brown sent over some well-flighted corners.

The pressure built and it came as no surprise when Lewis Tose fired United ahead.

Central hit back, but were denied by a fine save from United goalkeeper Rossi McIntyre.

The lead was doubled with a powerful shot from Josh Poole before Harry Guy went close.

The next to try his luck with a shot was Alex Quaife, and he found the net with what he thought was a 'birthday' goal, but it was ruled out for off-side.

After the break, as the warm conditions began to tell on the players, particularly the visiting side, United added two more goals, both scored by Andy Maier.

Glovesman McIntyre made another smart save, but then had precious little to do as the United defence, in which Will Lavis shone, closed the game out in a degree of comfort.

