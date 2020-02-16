Macron League suffers a complete washout as Storm Dennis blows in

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Macron Devon and Exeter League suffered a complete wipe put in terms of their schedule on the third Saturday of February.

There had been 57 league games and one cup tie set to be played and not a single minute weas played in any of the matches!

The 2019/20 season began back in August since when there have been 30 Saturdays and there remain now just 10 before the first Saturday of May which is traditionally the opening match day of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League season.

Gone are the days when sporting folk could play full seasons in both football and cricket. Nowadays the regular football season often runs deep into May and it may well be the case that that happens again this year.

A look at the Macron Devon & Exeter League in which a number of local club's play, there's a busy run-in between now and the end of the season for some teams.

No one will be busier than the players at East Devon village side Farway who have, up to now, managed to play just five of their Division Five fixtures which means they still have no fewer than 17 to play! Yes, what that means is that, in the 30 weeks of the season so far, Farway have managed to play those five league games and will have to fit the final 17 in around 10 weeks!

We have had a look at how far the various teams from across our area, and how many league games remain, many sides will also have cup ties to play between now and the season's end.

With regard to the league matches still to be played, in the Premier Division; Topsham-based Cronies have only played 11 of what will ultimately be a 30-game topflight campaign and so have 19 remaining games. That's not the most in the Premier Division for Bampton have only played 10 so far leaving the Mid Devon men still to squeeze in 20 league games - or two-thirds of their league season still to play in the final quarter of the campaign.

Also in the top flight, in terms of East Devon representation, Seaton Town have the fewest to play - they have 10 league games remaining while Feniton have 13 to play, Upottery, Colyton and Lyme Regis all have 15 to play while Beer Albion have 16.

In Division One, Lympstone are better off than most having played 16 which is more than any of the other teams in the section and so the Lympets have only eight games left in their league campaign. Winchester have the most to play having so far only got through eight games which leaves them 16 to fit into the last couple of months.

In Division Two, East Budleigh have played 16 and have 10 remaining, Beer Albion Reserves have played more than anyone else and so have just nine matches remaining. In the same section, Honiton Town Reserves have 11 to play while Otterton must still play 14 matches to complete their league campaign.

In Division Three, title-chasing Exmouth Spartans have only completed half their fixtures and have 12 still to play. Dunkeswell Rovers have played 13 of what will ultimately be a 24 game league term so they have 11 games to negotiate while, in the same section, Lyme Regis Reserves have 10 left while Axmouth United and Upottery Reserves have each only played half of their respective campaigns and so each still has a dozen league games to play. The Division Three team with the most games still to play is Westexe Park Rangers who still have 15 league games to negotiate.

In Division Four, Cranbrook still have a full half of their season to go and will play 12 league games over the closing couple of months. Feniton Reserves have played more and they have nine games remaining while Colyton Reserves have 10 left and Millwey Rise have 11 to play. In this section, Central have played more than anyone else leaving the Exeter-based side with just six league games left in their campaign.

In Division Five, where Farway have that whopping list of 17 matches - and they remain involved in a couple of cup competitions while East Budleigh Reserves still have 11 games to play and that represents a complete half a season and another East Devon side, Awliscombe, still have 13 games left

In Division Six, Otterton Reserves have just five games remaining and Topsham Town Reserves have seven left to play while Seaton Town Reserves have seven and Offwell Rangers must play another nine.

In Division Seven, Lympstone Reserves have played 16 and so still have 10 left while Sidmouth Town fourths have 11 to play, but the busiest two teams in this section over the closing months will be AFC Exe and University, who both have 14 matches still to play.

In Division Eight, Exmouth Town thirds have 11 games left in their campaign and that's also how many league outings remain for the Ottery St Mary Development XI while Millwey Rise Reserves have, to date, played only half their league schedule and so still have 13 matches to play.