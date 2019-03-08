Macron League round-up - Lympstone and Otterton draw / Cronies in Friday night win

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Lympstone banked a point from their Division One home game against Wellington Reserves with the Lympets goal scored by Josh Bond.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In Division Two, Otterton shared six goals with hosts Tedburn St Mary. Cameron Brown (2) and Gary May scored the Otters goals.

Otterton Reserves scored three times in their home meeting with Chagford, but shipped seven! Josh Fuller, Joe Poulten and Daniel Tapp scored the Otterton goals. In another Division Six game, Topsham Town Reserves shared four goals with visiting Winchester. Reece Clark and Miroskaw Damasiewicz, scored the Tops' goals.

In Division Seven, Lympstone Reserves were edged out by the odd goal in seven on their visit to Cheriton Fitzpaine. Billy Phillips, Ryan Tullett and sub Josh Browning scored the Lympstone goals. There was also local Friday night action with Topsham-based Cronies winning 4-0 at home to Upottery with goals from Peter Grover (2), Marcus Fanson and sub Rian Antat.