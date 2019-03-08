Macron Devon & Exeter League round-up - Lympstone, Cronies, East Budleigh and Exmouth Rovers all win

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Cronies made it back-to-back Premier division wins with victory at Bampton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The goals were shared around the team with four different players finding the net.

The goalscorers were Charlie Cox, James Fanson, Tiernan West and subsitute Peter Grover.

The result puts Cronies in fifth place and next they host Upottery on Friday, August 30.

In Division One, Lympstone began their season with a 1-0 home win against Winchester.

Josh Bond scored the only goal of the game as Lympstone moved into third place. Next for the team is a visit of Alphington 2nds on Saturday.

Lee Mitchell scored twice in East Budleigh 2nd's 5-1 win over Amory Green Rovers.

East Budleigh were helped when Amory Green's Owen Rendall was sent off in the 20th minute.

Craig Leaman, Morgan Pearce and Elliot Wells each grabbed one to complete the scoring.

The big win puts East Budleigh 2nds into third place in the Division Five table. They will be hoping to continue that form on Saturday when they travel Starcross Generals.

Exmouth Rovers moved to the top of the Division Five table with a 6-0 win against Starcross Generals.

The table-toppers will be working to stay ahead when they travel to Lapford 2nds on Saturday.

Topsham Town 2nds earned themselves a narrow 2-1 win against Otteron 2nds in Division Six.

Reece Clark and Mark Pavey cancelled out the goal of Jonathan Holmes.

The next fixture for the Topsham team is a game against Bishop Blaize tonight (Wednesday, August 28).

Exmouth Town 3rds scored 19 in their opening game against Tedburn St Mary 2nds.

Leigh Collett scored four first-half goals before being subsituted at the break.

Robert Chidgey, Mathieu Peligry and Kevin Pitt all scored hat-tricks, with the latter's coming from the bench.

Wayne Boddy, Lewis Davies, Lee Dumbreck, Dylan Lascelles and Charlie Tate each scored one.

The 3rds play Amory Green Rovers 2nds on Saturday.