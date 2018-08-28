Mabin stars as East Budleigh come from behind to win at Sandford

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

East Budleigh survived a scare before emerging as 6-3 winners in an entertaining Macron League Division Seven fixture at Sandford, writes Mark Auton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Jays were quick out of the blocks and were two up within 15 minutes. Firstly, Jacob Rice was on the mark with a fine finish into the bottom corner, before Liam Mabin added a cracker; his arrowed shot from the left hand angle found the top corner of the net.

Budleigh were certainly on the front foot and doing much of the attacking. However, in a cruel turn of events, things went drastically wrong!

It all followed when, shortly after Dan Atkinson was denied what seemed a ‘clear’ penalty, the home side halved the deficit with a goal that was hotly contested owing to a huge element of ‘off-side’.

Parity was then restored when the home side struck again with a swift counter attack down the left and then they went ahead with what was only their third attempt of the contest – punishing some sloppy Budleigh defending.

It was a different story after the break, though, as Budleigh showed great composure to win the second half 4-0.

The mighty Hugo Demetre equalised with a thumping shot from the edge of the area before Budleigh again took control and added further goals from George Harris and a brace from Liam West.

The Budleigh Man of the Match award went to Mabin for his goal, work rate and dribbling, whilst captain Dan Reynolds also put in a good shift in what was a fine team display.

Despite scoring six, it could easily have been more and if they could improve their chances:goals ratio it will help their promotion bid.

This Saturday (January 26) neighbours Otterton are at Vicarage Road for a local derby (2.15pm).