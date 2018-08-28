Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mabin stars as East Budleigh come from behind to win at Sandford

PUBLISHED: 16:03 21 January 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

East Budleigh survived a scare before emerging as 6-3 winners in an entertaining Macron League Division Seven fixture at Sandford, writes Mark Auton.

The Jays were quick out of the blocks and were two up within 15 minutes. Firstly, Jacob Rice was on the mark with a fine finish into the bottom corner, before Liam Mabin added a cracker; his arrowed shot from the left hand angle found the top corner of the net.

Budleigh were certainly on the front foot and doing much of the attacking. However, in a cruel turn of events, things went drastically wrong!

It all followed when, shortly after Dan Atkinson was denied what seemed a ‘clear’ penalty, the home side halved the deficit with a goal that was hotly contested owing to a huge element of ‘off-side’.

Parity was then restored when the home side struck again with a swift counter attack down the left and then they went ahead with what was only their third attempt of the contest – punishing some sloppy Budleigh defending.

It was a different story after the break, though, as Budleigh showed great composure to win the second half 4-0.

The mighty Hugo Demetre equalised with a thumping shot from the edge of the area before Budleigh again took control and added further goals from George Harris and a brace from Liam West.

The Budleigh Man of the Match award went to Mabin for his goal, work rate and dribbling, whilst captain Dan Reynolds also put in a good shift in what was a fine team display.

Despite scoring six, it could easily have been more and if they could improve their chances:goals ratio it will help their promotion bid.

This Saturday (January 26) neighbours Otterton are at Vicarage Road for a local derby (2.15pm).

Most Read

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

Bryony Smith who has lost weight with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

VIDEO: Seal spotted hunting on East Devon beach

A grey seal spotted in the shallows on Exmouth Beach. Video by Chris Proffitt.

Most Read

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

Bryony Smith who has lost weight with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

#includeImage($article, 225)

VIDEO: Seal spotted hunting on East Devon beach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Mabin stars as East Budleigh come from behind to win at Sandford

Football on pitch

Exmouth Town net big point thanks to ‘star man’ Karl Rickard

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists