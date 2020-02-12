Lympstone Under-12s involved in top-of-the-table 'thriller'

Archant

Lympstone Under-12s shared four goals with West Exe when the sides met to contest a top-of-the-table Exeter & District Youth League game, writes Stu Kingston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There was planty at stake for a Lympstone win woudl send them six points clear while a win for West Exe would see them replace the hosts on goal difference!

Straight from the off West Exe pressed in numbers, moving the ball with speed and precision. Lympstone defended valliantly, but at times found it hard to cope with the relentless attacks. The visitors went close on a few occasions before a neat well-taken chance saw them take a deserved lead on 11 minutes.

From the restart the Exeter team made it clear that they weren't going to sit on one goal and went looking for a second.

Another fast paced moved saw them hit the post two minutes later. This seemed to cause the hosts to regroup and get their game going.

Twenty goal top scorer Bailey Rowson saw his shot rebound off the post after a well-worked move full of running and one touch passing.

West Exe again broke in numbers, but on 18 minutes this proved to be their downfall. Harry Briggs in defence made a crucial tackle and the hosts counter attacked.

Billy Carpenter broke the offside trap and slid the ball under the advancing keeper to level it. After that it turned into fast paced end to end battle.

Hayden Norton doing his best in the Lympstone goal to keep the visitors out. Whilst at the other end Bailey Rowson and Sam Yorston went close before half-time gave both sides a well earned rest.

In the second half Lympstone stared as West Exe had begun the first. Billy Carpenter was running amok down the right wing and, when one run saw him get past the defence, everyone was expecting the cross into the box.

Instead Carpenter saw an opportunity and superbly curled the ball with his left foot past the surprised keeper.

Lympstone continued to attack, forcing some excellent saves from the visiting goalie. Another period of end to end football in the latter stages saw the visitors almost equalise. West Exe found themselves clear with only the keeper to beat, but Billy Jones appeared from nowhere and with a beautifully timed tackle saw the ball roll to safety.

It looked like Lympstone had weathered the storm and done enough to win until an injury time melee in the host's box saw the referee point to the spot for a foul on a West Exe striker.

Hayden Norton could do nothing with the resulting spot kick as it was driven low and hard into the net to make it 2-2.

Heartache for Lympstone and joy for West Exe who would be be happier of the two teams with the result. Lympstone though should be proud to have been a part of a very entertaining game and a great advert for football at this level.