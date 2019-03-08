Lympstone - still seeking a manager - host Alphington Reserves in midweek encounter

Lympstone are in action tonight when they play then second game in the new Macron Devon & Exeter League Division One season, hosting Alphington Reserves at Endurance Park (6.30pm).

The Lympets have gone into the new campaign without a manager, but it did not stop them winning their opening match, a Friday night encounter with Exeter-based Winchester.

With club chairman season George Webster at the helm (George would love to hear from anyone interested in managing the team) he saw his side win the game thanks to a Josh Bond penalty.

Thee spot was awarded after Ben Canning had pressured the Winchester fullback into making a poor back-pass to the keeper which resulted in the keeper making a spectacular rugby tackle Canning!

Lympstone Reserves made it a case of 'double delight' for the club at start of a new campaign as they defeated City Raiders with goals from Hayden Figures and Lewis Masters.

On Saturday (August 31), Lympstone first team play a third successive home game when they entertain Wellington Reserves (3pm) while the Reserves are also in action, they play a Division Seven game at Cheriton Fitzpaine.

To find out more about the managerial position at Lympstone email the chairman at Jgeorgewebster@aol.com