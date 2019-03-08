Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Lympstone - still seeking a manager - host Alphington Reserves in midweek encounter

PUBLISHED: 12:46 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 28 August 2019

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Lympstone are in action tonight when they play then second game in the new Macron Devon & Exeter League Division One season, hosting Alphington Reserves at Endurance Park (6.30pm).

The Lympets have gone into the new campaign without a manager, but it did not stop them winning their opening match, a Friday night encounter with Exeter-based Winchester.

With club chairman season George Webster at the helm (George would love to hear from anyone interested in managing the team) he saw his side win the game thanks to a Josh Bond penalty.

Thee spot was awarded after Ben Canning had pressured the Winchester fullback into making a poor back-pass to the keeper which resulted in the keeper making a spectacular rugby tackle Canning!

Lympstone Reserves made it a case of 'double delight' for the club at start of a new campaign as they defeated City Raiders with goals from Hayden Figures and Lewis Masters.

On Saturday (August 31), Lympstone first team play a third successive home game when they entertain Wellington Reserves (3pm) while the Reserves are also in action, they play a Division Seven game at Cheriton Fitzpaine.

To find out more about the managerial position at Lympstone email the chairman at Jgeorgewebster@aol.com

Most Read

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Teenager arrested as investigation into Exmouth GBH attack continues

Police.

Exmouth kayaker gets ‘seal’ of approval from sea mammal

Photo of a seal in the sea near Exmouth. Picture: Andrew Rowsell

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Most Read

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Teenager arrested as investigation into Exmouth GBH attack continues

Police.

Exmouth kayaker gets ‘seal’ of approval from sea mammal

Photo of a seal in the sea near Exmouth. Picture: Andrew Rowsell

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Lympstone - still seeking a manager - host Alphington Reserves in midweek encounter

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe coach speaks about the pre-season game at Sidmouth

Rugby ball.

Madeira edge out Phear Park in close encounter

Peter Routledge (left), winner of the Frank Walker Memorial Trophy for summer indoor bowlers with Madeira chairman Peter Harvey and runner-up Anita Johnson (right). Pictyre MBC

Clyst St George batsman Andrew Donovan hits unbeaten double century

Clyst St George's double centurion Andrew Donovan (right) and Inder Singh (left) leave the pitch at the end of their team's innings. In the next session Singh claimed a 'fivefer' as Clyst St George won handsomely at Honiton. Picture CAROLINE CREER

Budleigh’s promotion hopes are over for another year after defeat at Abbotskerswell

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists