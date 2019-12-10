Advanced search

Lympstone net clean sheet win over table-toppers thanks to Schlaefli strike

PUBLISHED: 14:08 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 10 December 2019

Archant

Lympstone recorded arguably their 'result of the season' as they defeated table-topping Crediton United when the sides met to contest a Macron League Division One game.

The Lympets went into the match with manager Tim Wright back in the technical area after missing the start of the season.

The home side, with skipper Damian Cowell central to everything they did, created a number of chances in a first half that they dominated, but the interval came with the game still waiting to see its first goal.

The deadlock was finally broken early in the second half when Sam Schlaefli rifled a superb left foot volley into the visitors' net.

The table-toppers looked to hit back, but the Lympstone defence, and in particular goalkeeper Scott Clayton, were equal to the best efforts that the visiting side could muster.

The clean sheet was the first kept by the Lympets since their opening day 1-0 win over Winchester back on August 23.

On Saturday (December 14), Lympstone are again in home action entertaining Newtown.

