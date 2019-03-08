Lympstone Lions win Exeter and District Youth League Under-10s Plate competition

Lympstone Lions with the Exeter and District Youth League U10 PLate trophy following the 1-0 extra-time win over Central. Picture: EMMA SKINNER Archant

Lympstone Lions Under-10s won the Exeter and District Youth League Plate competition thanks to an extra time goal from William Esson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taking on Exeter-based Central in the final, played at the home of Southern League outfit Tiverton Town, the Lions shaded a close contest in the first half during which time their back three of Jack Nicks, Caleb Howard and Freddie Fordham gave excellent protection to goal keeper Ruben Lodge.

In midfield, William Esson worked tirelessly alongside Kai Macmanus, who orchestrating all the attacking play that the Lions put together.

Jenson Skinner carried a real threat each time he got the ball and he was constantly looking to get in behind his fullback at every opportunity.

Just before the break, a superb last ditch tackle from Jack Nicks, denied Central and kept the game goal less at half time.

In the second half, Lions rang the changes with Cameron Rawlings, Joe Blasdale and Arthur Montigue joining then action from the bench.

The Lions also gave a second half outing to their 'other' glovesman, Bill Geis, who made a couple of very telling saves.

With neither team able top find the back of the net the game moved into extra-time and it was here that the contest was finally decided as William Esson capitalised on a goal keeping error and bundled the ball over the line to win the match.

There were great scenes of celebration following the presentation of the Plate trophy – the first such success for the team under the stewardship of coaches Aaron Skinner and Ryan Macmanus.