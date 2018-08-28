Lympstone Lions Under-10ss roar back to winning ways

Lympstone Lions Under-10s in their new kit genersouly sponsored by Southwest Crane Hire. Picture EMMA SKINNER Archant

Lympstone Lions Under-10s bounced back in style from the defeat the previous week that had ended their 17-match unbeaten run.

Lympstone Under-10s in action during their meeting with Honiton Town. Picture EMMA SKINNER Lympstone Under-10s in action during their meeting with Honiton Town. Picture EMMA SKINNER

The Lions saw off first Honiton and then Sidmouth in their latest Exeter and District Youth League matches.

Against Honiton, the Lions raced into a two goal thanks to a brace of clinical finishes from leading scorer William Esson.

Later in the first half, Jenson Skinner also bagged a brace and the Lions trooped off at half-time with a 4-0 lead.

After the break Lions rotated their squad to spread playing time and Honiton also staged a comeback with two goals of their own, but Lions, and in particular Jenson Skinner, had the final word as the youngster completed his hat-trick to round off the scoring and seal a 5-2 success.

Lympstone Under-10s in action during their meeting with Sidmouth Town. Picture EMMA SKINNER Lympstone Under-10s in action during their meeting with Sidmouth Town. Picture EMMA SKINNER

Again Sidmouth Town, Lions once again made a flying start and a pair of goals from Kai Macmanus and another two from young Esson saw the team, once again, reach half-time with a 4-0 advantage.

In the second half, defender Freddie Fordham rifled home a long-range strike to make it five and a Cameron Rawlings made it six before another long-range effort, this time arrowed home by Jack Nicks, made it 7-0. A battling Sidmouth got a deserved late reward with the game’s final goal and Lympstone Lions won 7-1.

Across the two games, Lions’ skipper Caleb Howard looked solid throughout and utility player Arthur Montigue showed great determination.

It was pleasing for Lympstone Lions coaches Aaron Skinner and Ryan Macmanus to see how quickly their side responded to their previous outing defeat as they put on a pair of super shows!