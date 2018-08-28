Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lympstone Lions Under-10ss roar back to winning ways

PUBLISHED: 16:33 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 27 January 2019

Lympstone Lions Under-10s in their new kit genersouly sponsored by Southwest Crane Hire. Picture EMMA SKINNER

Lympstone Lions Under-10s in their new kit genersouly sponsored by Southwest Crane Hire. Picture EMMA SKINNER

Archant

Lympstone Lions Under-10s bounced back in style from the defeat the previous week that had ended their 17-match unbeaten run.

Lympstone Under-10s in action during their meeting with Honiton Town. Picture EMMA SKINNERLympstone Under-10s in action during their meeting with Honiton Town. Picture EMMA SKINNER

The Lions saw off first Honiton and then Sidmouth in their latest Exeter and District Youth League matches.

Against Honiton, the Lions raced into a two goal thanks to a brace of clinical finishes from leading scorer William Esson.

Later in the first half, Jenson Skinner also bagged a brace and the Lions trooped off at half-time with a 4-0 lead.

After the break Lions rotated their squad to spread playing time and Honiton also staged a comeback with two goals of their own, but Lions, and in particular Jenson Skinner, had the final word as the youngster completed his hat-trick to round off the scoring and seal a 5-2 success.

Lympstone Under-10s in action during their meeting with Sidmouth Town. Picture EMMA SKINNERLympstone Under-10s in action during their meeting with Sidmouth Town. Picture EMMA SKINNER

Again Sidmouth Town, Lions once again made a flying start and a pair of goals from Kai Macmanus and another two from young Esson saw the team, once again, reach half-time with a 4-0 advantage.

In the second half, defender Freddie Fordham rifled home a long-range strike to make it five and a Cameron Rawlings made it six before another long-range effort, this time arrowed home by Jack Nicks, made it 7-0. A battling Sidmouth got a deserved late reward with the game’s final goal and Lympstone Lions won 7-1.

Across the two games, Lions’ skipper Caleb Howard looked solid throughout and utility player Arthur Montigue showed great determination.

It was pleasing for Lympstone Lions coaches Aaron Skinner and Ryan Macmanus to see how quickly their side responded to their previous outing defeat as they put on a pair of super shows!

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

Group bringing women together in Exmouth appeals for new members

The ladies from Going Out Group Exmouth enjoying a walk along the Exe estuary. Picture: GOGE

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked

Police slow sign

Exmouth’s only nightclub has new owners

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

#includeImage($article, 225)

Group bringing women together in Exmouth appeals for new members

#includeImage($article, 225)

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked

#includeImage($article, 225)

Exmouth’s only nightclub has new owners

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Ace High at the double as Exmouth Town see off Launceston

Exmouth Town's Man of the Match in the game against Launceston, two-goal Ace High, with club president Joh Dibsdall (left) and chairman Stuart Shae. Picture ETFC

Lympstone Lions Under-10ss roar back to winning ways

Lympstone Lions Under-10s in their new kit genersouly sponsored by Southwest Crane Hire. Picture EMMA SKINNER

East Budleigh still striding towards Exmouth Snooker League title

Lions Club donation helps pupils at St Peter’s Primary School in Budleigh Salterton

Peter Holmes (Lions Chair) and Alan Lowe (Lions) at the back, with Donna Hitchcock and Tas Beckett at the front (they have been trained to use the resources). The pupils are Evelyn, Bradley and Evie. Picture: Steve Hitchcock

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

The interior of Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists