Lympstone lifted by young guns as promotion bid gathers momentum

Lympstone had to dig deep in player terms for their latest Macron League Division Three game, the local derby meeting with visiting East Budleigh.

With five regular first team players unavailable, the Lympets turned to the youth players and all five – Jake Pond, Josh Shaw, Josh Bond, Jamie Crossman and Brandon Stamp – played their part in a splendid 3-0 success.

The Lympstone goals were scored by Kyle Bassett (2) and Richard Higham. The win sees Lympstone sitting eighth in the table, but they have played fewer games than anybody else in the division.

To date, Lympstone have played 16 and although they trail leaders Ottery St Mary by 16 points they do have five games in hand on the Otters.

On Saturday Lympstone host basement side North Tawton (3pm).