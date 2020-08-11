Advanced search

Lympstone Football Club looking to recruit players ahead of new season

PUBLISHED: 08:10 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:10 11 August 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Lympstone’s new manager Dave Fairweather is looking to recruit some new players, and set up some pre-season games.

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Fairweather attended his first club training session last Thursday and found plenty of the clubs second team present – but only one of last season’s first team.

He said: “That’s not a problem because I know a couple of the side from last year are staying with the club and it means that I can now look to bring in players.

“On that side of things I would really like to put together a first team squad that will train on a regular basis.

“I am a great believer that a Saturday afternoon match will run all the smoother for you having worked with your players, even on a single night, in the week before. “I recognise that at this level 100 per cent training night attendance is very rare, indeed unlikely, but it’d be good to get 70 or even 80 per cent turnout so you can work on things to make sure Saturday’s run the way you want them to run.”

He continued: “Hopefully we will put together a side at Lympstone that will work along those lines. Of course, we can, and will embrace any player who cannot commit to training, but the more who do, the greater chance we will have of enjoying a successful league campaign.

“I am very much of the thinking that planning and preparation are big parts of Saturday afternoon football success.”

Lympstone first team are set to be part of the Joma and Stitch2Print Devon & Exeter League Division One and any players interested in joining the club, and indeed any prospective pre-season opposition, are asked to contact Dave [Fairweather] on 07791 774706.

There’s action this Saturday (August 15) at Lympstone with a club XI taking on a Lympstone Vets XI made up of former Lympets players. Its an annual match and it kicks off at Cliff Field at 3pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Amended Goodmores Farm plan for 318 homes backed by town council

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth mermaids swim under ‘magical’ full moon

Members of the Exmouth Tri-Hards mermaids as they get ready to swim under a full moon. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Teenager with dislocated knee at Sandy Bay rescued by lifeguards and Exmouth RNLI crew

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat engaged in the assignments today. Credits : Chris Sims/Exmouth RNLI

Couple’s 48-square-foot homage to Ladram Bay beach scene

A 48-square-metre painting of Ladram Bay in the garden of Sharon and Garry Sweet. Picture: Ladram Bay Holiday Park

Most Read

Amended Goodmores Farm plan for 318 homes backed by town council

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth mermaids swim under ‘magical’ full moon

Members of the Exmouth Tri-Hards mermaids as they get ready to swim under a full moon. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Teenager with dislocated knee at Sandy Bay rescued by lifeguards and Exmouth RNLI crew

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat engaged in the assignments today. Credits : Chris Sims/Exmouth RNLI

Couple’s 48-square-foot homage to Ladram Bay beach scene

A 48-square-metre painting of Ladram Bay in the garden of Sharon and Garry Sweet. Picture: Ladram Bay Holiday Park

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Lympstone Football Club looking to recruit players ahead of new season

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Fifteen teenagers in action as Topsham St James defeat Kentisbeare II

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Cullen treble as Exmouth Town Reserves net nine in pre-season win at Upton Athletic

Denny and High at the double in Town pre-season win at Bovey Tracey

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0228. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh veteran Gerry Roberts secures quarter-final berth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn