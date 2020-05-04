Lympstone Football Club looking for a new manager

Archant

Lympstone Football Club are on the lookout for a new manager following the departure of former Lympets boss Tim Wright, who has moved to Southern Road to look after the Exmouth Town Reserves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lympstone chairman George Webster says of the departing Wright: “I’d like to thank Tim for all his efforts and wish him all the best.”

When the 20/21 football season gets underway, Lympstone first team will be lining up in the Macron Devon & Exeter League Division .

Anybody interested in the position of first team boss can get hold of the Lympstone chairman via email jgeorgewebster@aol.com

There’s a new man at the helm of Lympstone Football Club’s youth section and that is Adam Fardley.

George Webster says of the appointment: “I am delighted to welcome Adam, to the role, its one I am sure he will do very well in.”

For his part, the new Lympets youth chairman says: “We have lived in Lympstone for over eight years and our children have played for the village football team for three years now and we are extremely passionate about it, this is the reason I have taken on this role.

“I am a strong believer in positive change and believe this club is capable of offering a positive and safe environment for children to develop.

“I intend to work closely with George [Webster], who is such a positive advocate for the Lympstone football club, to engage players more importantly children to join a club they can be proud of.

“As soon as this lockdown is over we’ll be running free weekly coaching sessions, with fully qualified FA coaches for under 7/8’s with the aim of forming new Under-7 and Under-8 teams for next season.”

He added, we are also looking for players and coaches for out Under-12s, 15s and 16s for next season.”

For anyone interested joining, or indeed finding out more, visit the club website at www.lympstoneafc.org.uk