Lympstone crowned Macron League Division Three champions

PUBLISHED: 10:44 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 13 May 2019

Lympstone have been crowned Macron Devon and Exeter League Division Three champions.

Lympstone First team

The Lympets sealed their first league success for 70 years with a 3-0 victory over Tedburn St Mary.

The goals came from from Kyle Bassett, Sam Schlaefli and Craig Higham, but this was another fine all-round team performance based around a superb disciplined defensive display from skipper Paul McMahon, Damien Cowell and 16-year-old Jake Pond.

Indeed, that back three have been almost ever-present as the team lost just one of their last 11 games on their way to the title win.

Across their 26 game campaign, Lympstone won 19, drew two and lost five of their matches. They scored 81 goals and conceded just 27 which was the best defensive record in the 14 team division with the next best being the 39 goals conceded by runners-up, University 4ths.

Much of the success is down to manager Tim Wright who made the switch before the campaign began from Exmouth and has quickly put together a title-winning squad with a fine mix of youth and experience that augers well for the club's future.

