Advanced search

Lympstone continue search for new manager

PUBLISHED: 09:10 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 19 May 2020

Archant

Lympstone Football Club continue to be on the lookout for a new manager following the departure of former Lympets boss Tim Wright, who has moved to Southern Road to look after the Exmouth Town Reserves.

When the 2020/21 season gets underway, Lympstone first team will be lining up in the Macron Devon & Exeter League Division.

Lympstone chairman George Webster says; “I am keen to make an appointment as soon as possible and would urge anyone interested to make contact with us.”

Anybody interested in the position of first team boss can get hold of the Lympstone chairman via email at jgeorgewebster@aol.com

Meanwhile, there’s a new man at the helm of Lympstone Football Club’s youth section and that is Adam Fardley.

Lympstone main club chairman George Webster says of the appointment: “I’m delighted to welcome Adam to the role, its one I am sure he will do very well in.”

The new Lympets youth chairman added: “We have lived in Lympstone for over eight years and our children have played for the village football team for three years now and we’re extremely passionate about it, this is the reason I’ve taken on this role.

“I’m a strong believer in positive change and believe this club is capable of offering a positive and safe environment for children to develop. I intend to work closely with George [Webster], who is such a positive advocate for Lympstone Football Club, to engage players more importantly children to join a club they can be proud of.

“As soon as this lockdown is over we’ll be running free weekly coaching sessions, with fully qualified FA coaches for under-7 and under-8s with the aim of forming new under-7 and under-8 teams for next season.

“We are also looking for players and coaches for our Under-12s, 15s and 16s for next season.”

For anyone interested joining, or indeed finding out more, visit the club website at www.lympstoneafc.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Fallon Sherrock in action

Woodbury Salterton man threaten Exeter Chiefs boss after New Year’s Eve drink and drugs party

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

‘Don’t let your dog spoil our secret garden’ - children’s message to dog owners

Emily French, 4, created this poster telling dog owners to pick up after their pets at Hillcrst Nature Reserve, Exmouth. Picture: Adam French

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Fallon Sherrock in action

Woodbury Salterton man threaten Exeter Chiefs boss after New Year’s Eve drink and drugs party

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

‘Don’t let your dog spoil our secret garden’ - children’s message to dog owners

Emily French, 4, created this poster telling dog owners to pick up after their pets at Hillcrst Nature Reserve, Exmouth. Picture: Adam French

Parking fines to be brought back in Devon after week-long ‘warning notice’ period

Penalty charges are being phased back in as lockdown eases. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh bowlers back on the green

The Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club green looking in great condition in April, but sadly unlikely to be used for the foreseeable owing to the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. Picture: BSBC

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Lympstone continue search for new manager

‘Don’t let your dog spoil our secret garden’ - children’s message to dog owners

Emily French, 4, created this poster telling dog owners to pick up after their pets at Hillcrst Nature Reserve, Exmouth. Picture: Adam French

Exmouth’s coastwatch resumes after enforced coronavirus suspension

Siobhan Dobbs on coastwatch duty. Picture: Nigel Bovey
Drive 24