Lympstone continue search for new manager

Lympstone Football Club continue to be on the lookout for a new manager following the departure of former Lympets boss Tim Wright, who has moved to Southern Road to look after the Exmouth Town Reserves.

When the 2020/21 season gets underway, Lympstone first team will be lining up in the Macron Devon & Exeter League Division.

Lympstone chairman George Webster says; “I am keen to make an appointment as soon as possible and would urge anyone interested to make contact with us.”

Anybody interested in the position of first team boss can get hold of the Lympstone chairman via email at jgeorgewebster@aol.com

Meanwhile, there’s a new man at the helm of Lympstone Football Club’s youth section and that is Adam Fardley.

Lympstone main club chairman George Webster says of the appointment: “I’m delighted to welcome Adam to the role, its one I am sure he will do very well in.”

The new Lympets youth chairman added: “We have lived in Lympstone for over eight years and our children have played for the village football team for three years now and we’re extremely passionate about it, this is the reason I’ve taken on this role.

“I’m a strong believer in positive change and believe this club is capable of offering a positive and safe environment for children to develop. I intend to work closely with George [Webster], who is such a positive advocate for Lympstone Football Club, to engage players more importantly children to join a club they can be proud of.

“As soon as this lockdown is over we’ll be running free weekly coaching sessions, with fully qualified FA coaches for under-7 and under-8s with the aim of forming new under-7 and under-8 teams for next season.

“We are also looking for players and coaches for our Under-12s, 15s and 16s for next season.”

For anyone interested joining, or indeed finding out more, visit the club website at www.lympstoneafc.org.uk