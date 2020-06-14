Lympstone continue search for a new manager

Archant

Lympstone Football Club continue to look for a new manager to lead their first team into a new Macron Devon & Exeter League campaign.

When the 2020/21 season gets underway, Lympstone will be lining up in Division One and chairman George Webster is hoping to have a new man in post as soon as possible.

Anybody who might be interested in the position of first-team boss can email the Lympstone chairman at jgeorgewebster@aol.com or call him on 07917 137059.