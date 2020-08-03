Lympstone appoint former Ottery boss as their new manager

Lympstone Football Club have a new manager of their first team and it is Dave Fairweather.

The new man at the helm was previously the boss at Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West outfit Ottery St Mary.

Lympstone players report back for the first of their pre-season meeting this Thursday (August 6) and old and new players will be made very welcome.

Fairweather, who will attend Thursday’s session to introduce himself to the club’s players says: “I have been so impressed with everything that chairman George Webster has had to say about all things Lympstone Football Club and I have to say I am really looking forward to this new challenge.”

Since leaving Ottery in January of this year, Fairweather has been coaching with the Saints South West that is linked to Southampton Football Club and Dave has been working at one of the Regional Academies.

He says: “I thoroughly enjoy coaching, but you cannot beat what managing a local side offers. I have a passion for the game and I certainly advocate the ‘build from within and build solidly’ way of football thinking.

“I am looking forward to getting my teeth stuck into this new project and am certainly looking forward to saying hello to the current players.”

As is the way with managers new to clubs, they usually have an idea of ‘what they want’ and indeed ‘who they might bring in with them’ and Fairweather is also of that way of thinking.

He says: “Of course a new manager wants to surround himself with players he knows, but what I would say to the lads at Lympstone that ‘opportunity knocks’. We have a blank canvass, so to speak and I’ll be making sure everyone gets a fair crack of the whip to show what they can do before we then take stock and decide what, if any, recruitment is needed.”

Thursday’s session at the Lympstone Football Club pitch, Cliff Field, runs from 7pm until, 9pm and anyone who wants to join what is an ambitious local football club is more than welcome to attend the first session.”

Lympstone have two teams that play in what is now the Joma & Stitch2Print Devon & Exeter Football League.

The first team are a Division One side and the second team, who are managed by Dave Phillips, play in Division Seven.