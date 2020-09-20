Luke Guerin nets hat-trick in his first senior game

Archant

Lympstone Reserves made a flying start to the new Joma Devon & Exeter League season with a 9-0 success at Exmouth Town thirds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It proved a memorable game for 16-year-old Luke Guerin who netted a hat-trick in his first senior start!

A high press from the Lympstone front three of Billy Phillips, Luke Guerin and Hayden Figures put Town onto the back foot.

With the midfield trio of Mat Peligry, Ryan Tullett and Joe Walker dominating possession it meant good and regular ball out wide to both Phillips and Guerin.

It was not all one-way and Town also had moments of promise, but they got little change out of the new Lympstone centre back pairing of Lee Dumbreck and Sam Phillips and, when they were beaten, Lympets glovesman Ryan Bowyer was equal to the challenge!

Figures fired Lympstone ahead before a 30-yard free-kick from Joe walker made it 2-0.

Young Guerin then scored his first with a 25-yard strike to make it 3-0 by half-time.

Lympstone bossed the second period with Figures completing his hat-trick before Geurin followed suit.

Substitute Josh Browning made it eight and former Town player Mat Peligry completed the scoring.