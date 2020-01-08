Advanced search

Lucas and Rowsell net hat-tricks in Town U14s win at Copplestone

PUBLISHED: 11:57 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 08 January 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Exmouth Town Under-14s made a huge statement to launch their 2020 schedule, winning their Exeter & District Youth League game at Copplestone 10-2.

Will Lucas fired Town into an eighth minute lead and it was soon 2-0 when a long-ball from Brad Upcott was spilt by the home goalkeeper, leaving Billy Rowsell to tap the ball home.

Charlie James provided the assist for Lucas to claim a second, but the home side struck next with a neat finish. The three goal margin was restored when Lucas completed a first half hat-trick, netting this time after neat build-up ply involving Scott Boddy and Mac Haywood Newlands. Further goals followed from Ned Mills and Oli Bennett, the latter after a fine long-ball from Freddie Robertson and Town took a 6-1 lead into half-time.

Early in the second half, Town glovesman Isaac Firth made a wonderful double save to deny the hosts a second before Mills bagged his second to make it 7-1.

Bennett then doubled his tally before Copplestone got their second. Town ended the game on the front foot and Billy Rowsell, has been in great form this season, for his second. Rowsell wasn't finished and, when Bradley Cameron burst from midfield just before the final whistle, he saw his shot charged down, but Rowsell was there to fire home from 18 yards to complete the scoring.

