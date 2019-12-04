Long spot on as Robinettes make cup progress

Budleigh Salterton ladies progressed to the next round of the Westward Developments Devon Women's Football League, League Cup, but not before they were given a massive scare by a Halwill ladies' team that had just 10 players available, writes SpursTom.

It took a penalty in the dying minutes to keep the Robinettes in the game before they won it in extra-time.

The Robins began well, but once Halwill had settled down, they dominated proceedings, but only had the solitary goal scored by Siobhan Aslett to show for their first-half dominance and so, at half-time, the Robinettes trooped off just a single goal in arrears.

After the break the more controlled passing game was still coming from the visitors, whilst the Robins failed to take advantage of the spaces that were created via some terrific wing work from HE Worsley.

However, and with good fortune clearly looking over them, as the game entered its closing stages and with the Robinettes facing a cup exit, they were awarded a penalty for handball.

To be fair to match official Jason Hawkins, he was perfectly placed to spot the offence and Bec Long stepped up to score from the spot and take the game into extra-time.

The first half of extra-time was a cagey affair, but, after the break, Budleigh, with five substitutes introduced, took charge and, when an attack on the Halwill goal caused confusion in the area, Erica Guppy took a shot, and the ball came back to Bec Long who slotted home.

Moments later the tie was settled when, from another forward surge, Shannon Gilmour's attempt was parried to Suzy Osborne, who made no mistake.

The third goal brought big sighs of relief all round leaving the visitors to rue being without at least a full team and the chances they squandered when on top in normal time.