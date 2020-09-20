Long and Osborne net as Budleigh ladies win at Ottery St Mary

Archant

Budleigh Salterton ladies began a new season of Westward Developments Devon Women’s Football League action with a 2-1 Friday night win at Ottery St Mary, writes SpursTom.

In a typically closely contested local derby, the Robinettes controlled the early exchanges and took a 10th minute lead with Bec Long drilling the ball home in off the post from the edge of the area.

Chances came and went at both ends of the pitch, but half-time arrived with the score still 1-0 to the Robinettes.

After the break the tempo remained the same and, in the 54th minute, the Budleigh lead was doubled when Suzy Osborne scored a fine individual goal.

Inside the final 15 minutes, the home side halved the deficit with a penalty and this set up a frenetic closing period.

With just six minutes remaining the Otterettes had a second penalty, but this time the spot kick was blasted up and over the bar, munch to the relief of the Robinettes.

As things currently stand, the Budleigh ladies are next in action on Thursday, October 1, with a Greenway Lane meeting with University of Exeter and they are then away to Signal Box Oak Villa three days later (October 4).