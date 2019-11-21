Advanced search

Long and Dunne net as Budleigh ladies book semi-final berth

PUBLISHED: 08:54 21 November 2019

The Budleigh Salterton ladies who booked a Devon Supplementary Cup semi-final berth with a 2-0 Greenway Lane win over Axminster Town. Back row (left to right) Katie Worsley, Lucy Burch, Laura Stephenson, Kate Palmer, Julie Soper, Erica Guppy, Katy Harkness, Hayley Emma Worsley, Stacia Ryder, Beth Wills, Shannon Gilmour. Front row (left to right) three mascots, Tash, Louise Russell, Suzy Osborne. Picture: SPURSTOM

The Budleigh Salterton ladies who booked a Devon Supplementary Cup semi-final berth with a 2-0 Greenway Lane win over Axminster Town. Back row (left to right) Katie Worsley, Lucy Burch, Laura Stephenson, Kate Palmer, Julie Soper, Erica Guppy, Katy Harkness, Hayley Emma Worsley, Stacia Ryder, Beth Wills, Shannon Gilmour. Front row (left to right) three mascots, Tash, Louise Russell, Suzy Osborne. Picture: SPURSTOM

Budleigh Salterton ladies booked a semi-final place in this season's Devon Supplementary Cup after a 2-0 Greenway Lane victory over Axminster Town, writes SpursTom.

On an energy sapping surface, this match was not as entertaining as the usual fayre served up in the past when these two sides have met.

Many of these players had not played competitive football for approximate three weeks, but it was worth being in attendance to witness the performances by home keeper Laura Stephenson and her opposite number, the excellent Hebe Dyer.

Last season the pair met in the same competition with the Tigers going through and ultimately going onto win the competition, beating Buckland Athletic Reserves 3-1.

This time round the match honours went to the Ro9binettes who led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a goal from Bec Long to slot home.

After the break much of the game was played out in the middle third of the pitch and it was until Sara Dunne was introduced to the game from the bench that the home side sealed their success with Dunne netting moments after joining the action.

The brilliance of the two keepers kept the score at 2-0, with Hebe Dyer the unanimous choice as the Player of the Match with yours truly honoured to be asked by the Axminster manager to hand her the deserved trophy.

