London & Manchester Football researched by Budleigh man

Budleigh resident Kevin Curran is nearing the end of many years of research and work on writing the history of sport in Budleigh Salterton from mid Victorian times to the present day, in particular this includes very detailed history of the town’s cricket club.

Kevin says: “I have digressed these pasts few of months and together with a former work colleague have written a history with photos of footballing days at London and Manchester Assurance.

“The L&M moved down to Exeter from London in 1976 employing locally over 1,000 people.

“Later in the 1990s it was taken over by Friends Provident and eventually work moved away to other locations.

“Football thrived at L&M during the years 1977-1993 and my friend and I have recorded this with text and photos.

“The book can be viewed free online by former work colleagues and former players.”

The web link to access the information is

https://www.bonusprint.co.uk/view-online-photo-book?widgetId=75fe572d-a022-4ec9-8b0f-732ab2bb6f37

Kevin concludes: “Given that former employees are probably now quite scattered across the area I am keen to make as many people aware of this as possible.”

If you wanted to speak to Kevin about it, he can be emailed at kandj.curran@sky.com